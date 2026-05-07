Editor's Review The Office of the Ombudsman has intervened in a case that led to the release of a deceased person’s body from Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The Commission on Administrative Justice has intervened in a case that led to the release of a deceased person’s body from Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, the Office of the Ombudsman said the matter was brought before the Commission after a complaint lodged on February 28.

The complainant alleged that the hospital had detained the remains of his late brother and the family had been unable to proceed with burial arrangements.

According to the commission, the hospital’s decision was linked to an outstanding bill that the family could not settle.

"The hospital had declined to release the body for burial pending settlement of an outstanding medical bill of Ksh467,755, which the family was unable to pay," the statement read.

The commission opened an inquiry into the complaint and engaged CGTRH Chief Executive Officer in an effort to resolve the matter through mediation.

"Following a mediation meeting convened at the Commission's request on 7 April 2026, it was agreed that a waiver would be sought. On 15 April 2026, the County Executive Committee Member for Health approved a full waiver of the debt," the statement added.

Following the approval of the waiver, the hospital released the remains to the family on April 17, bringing the matter to a close.

File image of CGTRH CEO Iqbal Khandwalla

This comes a week after the Office of the Ombudsman facilitated the payment of Ksh3.86 million to a landowner following delays in compensation by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO).

In a statement on Monday, April 27, the commission said the payment relates to the compulsory acquisition of land for a power project.

The Office of the Ombudsman detailed how the complaint was initiated and the steps taken to ensure the landowner received his dues.

"Mr. S.K. lodged a complaint with the Commission, citing delays by the company in settling dues amounting to Ksh3,861,676, owed as compensation for the compulsory acquisition of a portion of his land, parcel number Naivasha/Mwichiringiri/Block 4 (Mirera)/1, measuring 1.78 acres," the statement read.

The land in question was acquired for the construction of the Olkaria–Lessos–Kisumu 400/220 kV Transmission Line Project.

Following the complaint, the Office of the Ombudsman intervened directly with KETRACO’s leadership to push for a resolution.

"The Commission subsequently engaged the Managing Director of KETRACO, leading to the full payment of the outstanding compensation of Ksh3,861,676 to Mr. S.K," the statement added.