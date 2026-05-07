May 07, 2026 at 10:41 AM

Editor's Review Kenya Railways has warned members of the public against a fake job advertisement circulating online purporting to announce recruitment opportunities at the corporation.

Kenya Railways has warned members of the public against a fake job advertisement circulating online purporting to announce recruitment opportunities at the corporation.

In a notice on Thursday, May 7, the corporation distanced itself from the advert, which falsely claims that Kenya Railways is hiring for multiple positions.

The fake advert, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, lists dozens of positions allegedly available at the corporation, including Sales and Marketing Manager, Passenger Services Manager, Security Officer, Graduate Trainees, Driver, Receptionist, Cleaner, and Data Entry Clerk among others.

The fraudulent notice further instructs applicants to submit applications through a Gmail address and claims that the recruitment deadline is May 14.

However, Kenya Railways has dismissed the advert as fake and cautioned Kenyans against falling victim to fraudsters seeking to exploit desperate job seekers.

"The advert circulating online alleging that Kenya Railways is recruiting staff is fake. Kenya Railways has not advertised any jobs through the circulated notice," the corporation said.

File image of a Kenya Railways commuter train

The corporation further urged the public to rely only on official communication channels for employment opportunities and corporate announcements.

"Members of the public are advised to disregard the fake advert and avoid sharing personal information or sending applications to unauthorized email addresses," Kenya Railways stated.

The agency also reminded job seekers that all official vacancies are normally published through recognized government communication channels and the corporation’s verified platforms.

The warning comes a day after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) flagged a fraudulent job appointment letter purporting to originate from the authority that is circulating online.

The document, which appears convincingly formatted with official branding and references, falsely claims to offer an appointment within KRA’s Department of Marketing.

It outlines detailed sections including job responsibilities, salary structure, reporting instructions, and required documentation.

The forged letter includes specific reporting dates, office locations, and even lists compliance requirements such as a Certificate of Good Conduct, HELB clearance, and CRB clearance.

It also references probation periods, office hours, and employee benefits to enhance its credibility.