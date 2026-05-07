Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has revealed plans to expand access to government services through a new mobile delivery model that will take services to remote communities across the country.

Huduma Kenya has revealed plans to expand access to government services through a new mobile delivery model that will take services to remote communities across the country.

Speaking on Thursday, May 7, Huduma Kenya CEO Ben Chilumo said the agency will use specially equipped trucks to bring government services closer to citizens.

"As Huduma Kenya we are coming up with another channel which we refer to as Huduma Wheels. This is a truck that will be equipped with all the machinery needed to offer services, and it will be driven to the interior parts of the country," he said.

Once operational, the mobile service trucks are expected to carry the equipment needed to process a range of services on site.

This development comes a week after Huduma Kenya announced plans to roll out public procurement services across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, April 30, the agency said the move follows a partnership with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) aimed at improving access and efficiency.

"Kenyans will soon access public procurement services more easily as the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) partners with Huduma Kenya to roll out services nationwide," the statement noted.

File image of a Huduma Centre

According to the statement, the agreement between the two institutions was reached during a meeting held at the Huduma Kenya Secretariat offices.

"In a consultative meeting held today at the Huduma Kenya Secretariat offices, the two institutions agreed on strategies to bring procurement services closer to citizens, reinforcing accountability and convenience," the statement added.

The agency said the rollout is expected to enhance transparency and improve service delivery across the procurement sector.

"The initiative is designed to strengthen compliance, enhance transparency, and improve efficiency, while expanding reach through Huduma Centres across the country," the statement concluded.

Prior to that, the government had announced plans to expand the number of Huduma Centres across the country as part of efforts to improve access to public services.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the government is reviewing a report on Huduma Kenya and existing Huduma Centres in order to strengthen their capacity.

"Received a brief regarding the report on the status of Huduma Kenya and Huduma Centres across the country to establish interventions to increase the number of Huduma Centres from 59 and to strengthen the capacity of the Centres to provide quality, efficient, and effective one-stop shop government services to Kenyans," he said.

Ruku highlighted the role Huduma Centres play in public service delivery, noting that they have become central to how citizens access government services.

"Huduma Centres have become the backbone of access to government services across the country, and the number of Kenyans seeking services from Huduma Centres continues to grow everyday," he added.