Editor's Review The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has announced a vacancy for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer following the exit of former boss Joe Sang.

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has announced a vacancy for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer following the exit of former boss Joe Sang.

In an announcement on Thursday, May 7, the company said it is seeking applications from suitable and qualified professionals to fill the position.

According to the notice, the successful candidate will serve as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and will be accountable to the Board of Directors.

"The office holder will be required to provide visionary leadership to ensure sustainable growth, operational excellence, and delivery of shareholder value for a high performing, commercially driven, and globally competitive energy infrastructure business," the advert stated.

KPC revealed that the recruitment comes at a time when KPC is transitioning into a listed entity after joining the Nairobi Securities Exchange in March 2026.

"KPC was listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange in March 2026. The Managing Director will therefore be instrumental in leading the Company through the post-listing phase, including navigating the heightened governance, disclosure, investor relations, and regulatory obligations," the company added.

According to the advert, the successful candidate will be appointed on a three-year renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance as assessed by the Board of Directors against mutually agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The next Managing Director will oversee the company’s overall strategic management, coordination, and leadership of operations, human capital, and resources to deliver sustainable value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Other responsibilities include leading the formulation and implementation of corporate strategy, business plans, investment initiatives, and strategic growth initiatives aligned to shareholder expectations and board decisions.

KPC also said the new CEO will be tasked with driving financial performance, including revenue growth, cost optimization, profitability, capital efficiency, and ensuring timely reporting and disclosures.

The company added that the successful candidate would oversee governance, enterprise risk management, internal control systems, and regulatory compliance in line with legal, statutory, and capital markets requirements.

File image of Joe Sang

In addition, the Managing Director will drive operational excellence, innovation, and digital transformation across the company’s value chain while managing stakeholder relations and strategic partnerships.

The advert further states that the office holder will act as the company’s primary spokesperson and proactively manage investor relations to ensure compliance with NSE and CMA continuous disclosure obligations.

The successful applicant will also lead talent management and organizational culture transformation while championing sustainability and ESG integration across KPC’s operations and investment decisions.

KPC said the candidate will additionally spearhead the company’s regional energy infrastructure strategy and intergovernmental partnerships to strengthen its market position and drive long-term growth across Africa.

On qualifications, applicants are required to have at least 15 years of relevant experience, including a minimum of 10 years in senior management or executive roles in a large, complex, and commercially driven organization.

Candidates must also demonstrate experience in strategy execution, financial management, and organizational leadership, with proven exposure to a listed company or highly regulated environment.

Applicants are required to possess a Master’s degree from a recognized institution and a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Engineering, Energy Management, Finance, Economics, Law, or a related field.

Membership in a relevant professional body in good standing is also listed as a requirement.

KPC further outlined key competencies expected of the successful candidate, including exceptional leadership and stakeholder engagement skills, strong commercial acumen, deep knowledge of the oil and gas sector, and experience in infrastructure development and partnerships.

The company also emphasized the need for high ethical standards, emotional intelligence, integrity, and accountability.

Interested candidates have been directed to visit the KPC website under the Career Opportunities section for the job description and application instructions.

Applications addressed to the Chairperson of the Board of Directors must be submitted no later than midnight on May 20.

KPC stated that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi revoked KPC's designation as a national government entity.

Mbadi revoked KPC’s status as a parastatal in a special gazette notice dated Wednesday, April 22.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act, as read with regulation 211 (7) of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury revokes the declaration of Kenya Pipeline Company as a National Government Entity as declared under Schedule II of the Declaration of the National Government Entities (State Organs) published as Legal Notice No. 33 of 2015," read the notice.

The revocation of KPC’s status as a national government entity follows the completion of its privatization.