Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Nairobi County on Friday, May 8.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Nairobi County on Friday, May 8.

In a notice on Thursday, May 7, the company said the planned interruption will affect selected areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In the Kilimani Road and part of Ngong Road area, customers set to be affected include Part of Elgeyo Marakwet Road, Kilimani Road, Part of Ngong Road, Ndemi Road, Suna Road, Adams Arcade, Green House, Kirichwa Road, Nairobi Women Hospital, and KISM Offices Ngong Road.

Menelik Road, Part of Muringa Road, Quickmart Kilimani, Dykio Ngong Road, Kirichwa Lane, Ndemi Lane, Morning Office Park, Ndemi Gardens, Jadala Investment and all adjacent customers will also be affected.

A separate outage has also been scheduled in Imara Daima during the same period from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas that will experience power interruption in Imara Daima include Part of Villa Franca Estate, Tashcom Supermarket, Tsavo Gardens Apartments, Valeries Place, Scion Hospital, and Elegant Apartments.

Other affected areas are Kenwood Court, Southern Apartments, Kings Millennium, Mukuru Health Centre, Kingswood Park Estate, Think Twice Imara and all adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has secured funding from the World Bank to support an off-grid solar access project and the procurement of electricity meters.

The development was announced in a tender notice issued on Tuesday, May 5, outlining plans to use the financing to expand access to electricity infrastructure and equipment.

"The Kenya Government has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of Kenya Off- Grid Solar Access Project and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for Procurement of Single Phase Pre-Paid Meters and Miniature Circuit Breakers," the notice read

Kenya Power further outlined the payment method under the contract, in line with World Bank financing guidelines.

"For this contract, the Borrower shall process the payments using the Direct Payment disbursement method, as defined in the World Bank's Disbursement Guidelines for Investment Project Financing," the notice added.

As such, Kenya Power invited eligible bidders to participate in the procurement process for the required equipment.

"The Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC now invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for Procurement of Single Phase Pre-Paid Meters and Miniature Circuit Breakers as detailed in the issued bidding document," the notice further read.

Kenya Power outlined the procurement method, stating that the bidding process will follow international standards set by the World Bank.

"Bidding will be conducted through international competitive procurement using a Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank's "Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers" September 2025 ("Procurement Regulations") and is open to all eligible Bidders as defined in the Procurement Regulations," the notice concluded.