Editor's Review EACC has arrested eleven suspects in connection with embezzling Ksh85 million from the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested eleven suspects in connection with embezzling Ksh85 million from the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) kitty.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud said the suspects, who include members of the NG-CDF Committee and sub-county officials, are accused of misappropriating public funds allocated to the constituency.

According to Mohamud, the commission received a complaint alleging that between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 financial years, the Eldama Ravine NG-CDF lost Ksh 85 million.

The EACC CEO noted that the embezzlement resulted in the failure to implement several proposed development projects within the constituency.

“The Commission received a complaint alleging that between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 Financial Years, the Eldama Ravine NG-CDF lost approximately Ksh 85 million, resulting in the failure to implement several proposed development projects within the constituency,” read the statement in part.

File image of EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud.

The anti-graft body launched investigations and established that Eldama Ravine Constituency received Ksh369,052,479 from the NG-CDF Board during the three financial years under review.

EACC detectives also established that although Ksh11,506,173 had been budgeted for Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) activities, a total of Ksh85,002,440 was withdrawn from the NG-CDF account disguised as M&E expenditure.

After concluding the investigations, EACC forwarded the investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges against 13 suspects.

The 13 include: Geoffrey Koech – Fund Account Manager, Solomon Mwaura Kiratu – Former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant, Joseph Kibor Aiyabei – Chairman of the NG-CDF Committee, Ann Mwihaki Mwangi – Alternate Signatory and former Secretary to the NG-CDF Committee, Dickson Kiplagat Chelimo – Clerical Assistant, Peter Kiptanui – Accounts Clerk, and Evans Kiprono Keter – Accounts Clerk.

Others are: Stephen Kipyegon Bundotich – ICT Officer, Evans Kipngetich Kiptoo – Clerk, National Treasury, Koibatek Sub-County, Musa Kiplagat Ngetich – Clerk in the Office of the President, West Pokot District Office, Walter Zali Avihama – Former Koibatek Sub-County Accountant, Kipruto Yegon – Clerk, National Treasury, Koibatek Sub-County, and Anthony Cherogony Toroitich – Clerk, National Treasury, Koibatek Sub-County.

Mohamud noted that 11 out of the 13 suspects were arrested and taken to the EACC South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru for processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

“The suspects are facing various charges, including Abuse of Office, Conspiracy to Commit an Economic Crime, Fraudulent Acquisition of Public Property, Willful Failure to Comply with the Law Relating to Management of Public Funds, False Accounting by a Public Officer, and Negligence of Official Duty,” Mohamud stated.

Further, the EACC CEO urged the two remaining suspects, Mwaura and Mwihaki, to present themselves at any EACC office.

This comes after EACC officers arrested a Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) employee attached to the Mbale-Vihiga Office following investigations into bribery allegations.

The suspect, Kennedy Wambani Oduor, was arrested following allegations of soliciting and receiving a Ksh20,000 bribe.

The commission, in a statement, said the matter arose after God’s Vision for Africa in Vihiga reported a damaged and dangerous electricity pole near its premises in October 2022.

Despite several reports made to KPLC, no action was taken, prompting the organization to replace the rotten pole through a private contractor to avert the risk of electrocution and fire.

“Investigations established that Mr. Oduor allegedly became agitated over the replacement and threatened to disconnect the organization’s power supply unless he was paid a bribe of Ksh 50,000,” EACC said.

The matter was reported to EACC, which then mounted an operation that led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving the Ksh20,000 bribe.