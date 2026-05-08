May 08, 2026 at 08:59 AM

Editor's Review At least 11 people have been injured following a rockfall incident at a gold mining site at Rumos Hills in West Pokot County.

At least 11 people have been injured following a rockfall incident at a gold mining site at Rumos Hills in West Pokot County.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, the Kenya Red Cross said the incident occurred while community members were engaged in mining activities at the site.

The organization noted that sounds were still being heard from beneath the collapsed site, suggesting that more people could be trapped underground.

“Rescue efforts are ongoing following a rockfall incident at Rumos Hills in West Pokot County, where community members were engaged in informal gold mining activities.

“Sounds are still being heard from the collapsed site, raising fears that more people may be trapped underground,” read part of the statement.

File image of a gold mine in West Pokot.

Kenya Red Cross asserted that the incident left eleven people injured, with three of them being in critical condition.

The organization said that the three critically injured individuals were referred to Kapenguria Referral Hospital.

Further, the Kenya Red Cross mentioned that first responders are on site to support response efforts alongside local authorities and community members.

The incident comes months after five female artisanal gold miners lost their lives after a mining shaft collapsed in North Ramba, Rarieda, Siaya County.

Following the incident, rescue efforts were swiftly mobilized, involving police officers and local residents.

However, despite their efforts, all five victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo confirmed the death of the five miners in a post on his X account.

"So sad that tragedy has struck again. Last evening, we lost five lives at the site of artisanal mining at Lumba Village in Rarieda. Very painful," the ODM MP wrote.

In February 2025, another mine collapsed in Museno Village in Shinyalu, Kakamega County.

The mine’s structure collapsed on Monday, February 3 evening, trapping at least 20 miners who were at the site.