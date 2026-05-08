Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has taken action against a male police officer who was recorded harassing a female traffic officer while she was performing her duties.

The National Police Service (NPS) has taken action against a male police officer who was recorded harassing a female traffic officer while she was performing her duties.

In a statement on Friday, May 8, NPS said the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 6, in Nakuru County.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the officer was captured verbally abusing and intimidating the female officer.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 6th May 2026, within Nakuru County.

“The male motorist seen in the clip, subjecting the female traffic officer to verbal abuse, intimidation, and actions undermining her lawful authority, has been confirmed as a police officer based in the same county,” read the statement in part.

File image of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

NPS condemned the incident, noting that it contradicts the service's core values.

The service emphasised that no police officer should be subjected to harassment while serving the public and upholding the law.

“The National Police Service condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Such conduct is not only unlawful but also directly contradicts the core values of professionalism, discipline, respect, and integrity for which the NPS stands.

“No officer, regardless of gender or rank, should be subjected to harassment while serving the public and upholding the law,” NPS stated.

The service announced that it has initiated disciplinary measures against the officer who was captured harassing his female colleague.

NPS observed that the cations of the male officer do not represent the ethos, training, or code of conduct of the service.

“We are a Service built on honour, courage, and mutual respect, both among our members and towards the public we serve. To this end, the NPS has swiftly initiated disciplinary and corrective measures,” NPS announced.

Further, the service commended the female officer for her composure, bravery, and commitment to duty despite the provocation.

NPS noted that the officer’s conduct exemplifies the professional standards expected of every police officer in Kenya.

Additionally, NPS urged all police officers to carry out their duties professionally and serve Kenyans with decorum, discipline and appropriate attitude.

“All officers of the National Police Service are reminded to carry out their duties professionally and to serve the public with the appropriate attitude, decorum, and discipline,” NPS added.

The incident comes months after the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, took action against several senior officers following the circulation of a CCTV video showing misconduct at a pool table venue in Nandi Hills.

In a statement on Saturday, January 31, NPS explained that the emergence of the CCTV footage triggered immediate internal processes to establish the facts and responsibility surrounding the incident, with investigators tasked to conduct a thorough inquiry.

NPS stated that, upon receiving the findings, the Inspector General moved to act on the recommendations of the Internal Affairs Unit, resulting in administrative action against several senior officers in the affected area.

"The Inspector General of the National Police Service (IG-NPS) has accepted the IAU's recommendations and ordered immediate administrative action against the following senior officers: the Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) for Tinderet; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Songoh; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Nandi Hills; the Officer in Charge, RDU Songoh Camp; the Officer in Charge, GSU Songoh Camp; and the Officer in Charge, ASTU Songoh Camp," the statement read.

NPS noted that the disciplinary action was intentionally directed at local commanders, stating that those in charge bear ultimate responsibility for conduct within their areas of command.

"This action deliberately focuses on local commanders to ensure they are held fully accountable for all conduct within their jurisdictions. There will be no tolerance for such misconduct," the service added.