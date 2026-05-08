Editor's Review Rigathi Gachagua has issued demands to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, following the murder of Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Pastor Reverend Julius Ngari Ndumia.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued demands to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, following the murder of Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Pastor Reverend Julius Ngari Ndumia.

In a statement on Friday, May 8, Gachagua asked IG Kanja to issue a public statement detailing the circumstances surrounding the murder of Reverend Ndumia.

He also asked IG Kanja to outline measures being taken by the police to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act.

“I urge the Inspector General of Police to issue a public statement explaining what happened to Reverend Ndumia and what action police have taken so far.

“We urge him to give an assurance to PCEA Parish Ministers of their safety, and that freedom of worship and expression guaranteed by the constitution will be protected,” read the statement in part.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

The DCP Party leader condemned the brutal murder of Reverend Ndumia, saying the incident sent panic to the PCEA church across the nation.

Gachagua claimed that the police have yet to make arrests or issue a statement on the death of the PCEA pastor.

“The brutal murder of Reverend Ndumia has sent panic to the PCEA clergy across the country, and the police inaction so far is troubling to say the least. The Police have failed to make any arrests and have issued no statement over the murder four days after the heinous crime,” said Gachagua.

The former DP also extended his condolences to the family of Reverend Ndumia and members of his parish.

“The cold-blooded murder of an anointed man of God is not only callous to the extreme but raises serious questions about the security of our shepherds and indeed the Kenyan public,” he stated.

Further, Gachagua appealed to church leadership to strongly condemn what he termed as persecution of the church.

Additionally, he called of IG Kanja to take action against rising cases of church break-ins and theft of valuables.

“I further urge the Inspector General of Police to urgently institute measures to stop the ongoing breaking into of the churches where valuables are being stolen with impunity,” said Gachagua.

Reverend Ndumia was killed on the night of May 3 at the PCEA Tubaga Parish church residence in Bahati, Nakuru County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attacker gained entry into the compound in the early hours of Monday, May 4, and carried out the fatal assault.

Reverend Ndumia’s body was later discovered inside the living room.

An autopsy conducted on the body of the PCEA pastor revealed that he died of severe multiple head injuries.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 6, Pathologist Titus Ngulungu said Reverend Ndumia had multiple injuries to the head and neck, which resulted in suffocation and excessive bleeding.