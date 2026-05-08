Editor's Review Cherargei claimed that the Gen Zs had no stand and hopped from one politician to another.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has claimed that Gen Zs would support President William Ruto towards the 2027 elections.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday, April 7, Cherargei claimed that Gen Zs had no stand and kept hopping from one politician to another.

Cherargei insinuated that the youthful generation was an indecisive lot who would support an individual briefly before moving to the next politician who pleased them.

He claimed that they would soon ditch Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who currently enjoys their support, sooner or later.

"The current Gen Z in 2024 were with Morara Kebaso. They moved to Matiang'i, then to Maraga, and now to Sifuna. They do not have a stand.

A file image of Nominated Senator Crystal Asige

"By tomorrow, they will move to Senator Kathuri, then back to Cherargei, then to Senator Eddie Oketch, and finally they will move back to President William Ruto," he stated.

The Senator challenged Gen Zs to emulate Nominated Senator Crystal Asige, whom he lauded for taking a strong stand.

"I hope the young people will have a stand like Asige so that we can have a better country with a vision," Cherargei reiterated.

Cherargei praised Senator Asige for sponsoring the People with Disabilities Bill, which was ascended into law by President Ruto eary this month.

He noted that the bill would go down as one of her accomplishments as a member of the Senate and promised to support her if she decided to run for any seat in the 2027 polls.

Earlier, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru warned those in Opposition that they should not fully rely on social media numbers as an indicator of popularity, especially if they want to unseat Ruto.

Waiguru opined that being the President of Kenya demanded a lot and, in most cases, planning that requires almost a decade to come to fruition.