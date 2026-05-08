Editor's Review The Department warned of fines of up to Ksh100,000 if the 21-day grace period lapses.

Nairobi Water, on Friday, May 8, has given residents in the Upper Embakasi Region 21 days to ensure their water connections are legal or face tough penalties.

In a notice issued by the Corporate Affairs and Liaison Department, Nairobi Water told Utawala and Mihongo residents that to comply with the firm, which is undertaking a compliance and metering exercise in the estates.

The Department warned that those found with irregular water and sewer connections would face fines of up to Ksh100,000.

"All customers with unmetered connections are granted a 21-day grace period ending at the close of business on May 28, 2026, to regularise their water and/or sewer connections.

"Failure to comply within the grace period will attract enforcement action without further notice," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the notice by Nairobi Water.



Those found with illegal water connections after the lapse of the grace period will be charged Ksh30,000 and Ksh100,000 for domestic and commercial residences, respectively.

Nairobi Water stated that it would also estimate water consumption for the domestic and commercial properties since October 2024, and bill them accordingly.

Those who flaunt the directive will also be fined Ksh5,000 for disconnection from the mains and a double deposit.

Houeholds and commercial properties found with irregular sewer connections will be charged Ksh15,000 for disconnection where applicable.

Residents who want their water and sewer connections regularised have been urged to submit an application on the Nairobi Water portal.

They can also visit Nairobi Water at their Shujaa Mall office, make a call to customer care and the Upper Embakasi office, or submit an email to the organisation.

The announcement is part of the company's plan to streamline water and sewerage services in Nairobi County.