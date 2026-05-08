Editor's Review Oburu addressed the country from a golf course in Kisumu County.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga assured Kenyans on Friday, May 8, that he was okay amid concerns about his whereabouts.

Oburu appeared in a video recorded at the Nyanza Golf Club, where he explained that he was attending to some matters and playing golf.

He also shared photos of him taking a swing at the golf ball with the caption, 'up and grateful', demonstrating that he was active.

"Thank you for your concerns about my whereabouts. I am here in Kisumu, buoyant and up and about, playing golf. I want to wish all of you a very happy weekend," Oburu stated.

ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale admitted to receiving pressure from local media houses to speak about Oburu's sudden and prolonged absence from the public eye.

A file photo of ODM Leader Oburu Oginga playing golf in Kisumu.

Etale reiterated that the Siaya Senator was alright, and noted that the concerns depicted how important the ODM leader is to the country.

"I want to assure you that the Party Leader is very okay. He is fine. We are very happy that he continues to attract news and is becoming a source of news that everybody is looking forward to," he stated.

Etale confirmed that Oburu would resume public engagements on Saturday, May 9, where he is expected to grace an event at the alma mater of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The ODM Leader had been away from the limelight for close to two weeks and even skipped crucial ODM events, including the meeting of top leadership in Mombasa.

Oburu only sent a letter to the team in Mombasa, where he apologised for his absence but assured them that he was with them in spirit.

The Siaya Senator urged the party leadership to address internal wrangles and to stop endorsing each other's positions in the next government before discussions with UDA began.