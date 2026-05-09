May 09, 2026 at 11:29 AM

Editor's Review Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in various parts of the country today.

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued its latest 24‑hour weather forecast on the night of May 8, spanning Friday evening through late Saturday, May 9.





The advisory signals continuing rainfall across wide swathes of the country, with heavier downpours concentrated in the Highlands both east and west of the Rift Valley.





Strong southerly and southeasterly winds, surpassing 25 knots (12.5 m/s), are also anticipated in parts of the North Western, North Eastern, and South Eastern Lowlands.





Friday night brought showers and thunderstorms in the western highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, and Rift Valley counties, among them Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homabay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans‑Nzoia, and Narok.





Scattered rains would be expected Saturday morning, followed by widespread afternoon storms.





File image of heavy rains in Nairobi.



Across the eastern highlands, including Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua, and Nairobi, showers were recorded overnight.





Morning conditions will feature sunny breaks with light rainfall in isolated areas, before showers return in the afternoon.





In the north‑west, Turkana and Samburu saw showers in a few places overnight.





Sunny intervals and light rains are likely in the morning, with afternoon thunderstorms possible.





Turkana may also face strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots.

North‑eastern counties, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, and Isiolo, experienced partly cloudy skies with isolated showers.





Saturday morning will bring mostly sunny intervals with occasional rains, while the afternoon may see scattered showers. Winds above 25 knots are forecast for Marsabit, Garissa, and Isiolo.





The south‑eastern lowlands, including Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta, and Kajiado counties, had showers in a few areas overnight.





Sunny intervals with light rains are expected in the morning, followed by more showers in the afternoon.





Strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots are likely in Makueni, Kitui, and Taita Taveta.





Along the coast, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River, partly cloudy skies and isolated showers were observed Friday night.





Showers are expected in limited areas Saturday morning, with similar conditions recurring in the afternoon.