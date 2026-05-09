Editor's Review Kaluma stated that Senator Oburu Oginga mentored Kasmuel and Alionya.

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma has hinted that Kasmuel McOure and Roseline Alionya could become ODM Senators in the next parliament.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 9, Kaluma stated that Kasmuel and Alionya have already earned their way into the Senate.

The lawmaker was impressed by the two youths' debating skills, especially during TV interview panels that pit them against other Gen Zs affiliated with other parties.

Kaluma argued that the two were steps ahead of other Gen Zs who chose to follow other political leaders.

"While some young people are still following some directionless leaders to nowhere, Kasmuel and Alionya have stormed their way into the Senate through the great ODM Party by frying their hateful peers with supreme intellect!" He stated.

A file photo of Roseline Alionya with Dennis Itumbi



The MP lauded ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga for mentoring the likes of Kasmuel and Alionya.

His sentiment hints that the two could be nominated to the Senate. Alionya currently serves as the Chairperson of the ODM Young Captains, while Kasmuel is a member of the powerful ODM Youth League.

On May 8, Kasmuel declared that he would run for the ODM Youth League President, while Alionya had hinted that she would run for a political seat in Nairobi.

The two have gained prominence for their articulation of issues and defence of ODM Linda Ground, and their decision to support President William Ruto's government.

Before his involvement in politics during the Anti-Finance Bill protests in 2024, Kasmuel was a musician who played several instruments, including the piano, trumpet, and saxophone.

Alionya is a trained teacher by profession and holds a First Class Honours degree in Education. The two have been praised as the next generation of ODM leadership.