Editor's Review The president directed CS Ogamba to expedite the permanent of the said teachers.

President William Ruto has promised permanent employment to all 40 teachers working under the Board of Management (BOM) arrangement at the Maseno School.

Ruto was the chief guest at the iconic school in Kisumu County as it celebrated its 120th anniversary on Saturday, May 9.

Addressing the gathering, the head of state recognised the development the institution has undergone to rank highly among renowned centres of excellence in the country.

He noted that the teaching staff had increased during the time he has been in office as president, promising to enhance it further to handle the growing population of students.

Ruto observed that Maseno School had 53 teachers when he took office in 2022, and the number has increased over time as his regime embarked on the employment of teachers across the country.

"I'm happy to note that the school's chief principal here said three years ago there were 53 teachers in Masseno. Today, they have 93, meaning there are an additional 40 teachers hired in the last three years. Of the 100,000 teachers that we hired, 40 have come to Masseno," he said,

He pledged to employ the aforementioned 40 in phases, asking the school to submit the details of 25 to Education CS Julius Ogamba.

President William Ruto engaging Maseno School sudents.

The remaining 15 will be employed toward the end of the year.

"The principal informed me that there are still another 40 teachers who are hired under the board of management structure. Let me say that because we are hiring more teachers this year, we will immediately absorb 25 of the 40 teachers. And then we will absorb the balance later in the year. So please present the list of 25 teachers to the CS of Education, and we will facilitate their employment immediately," the president directed the school's chief principal.

Meanwhile, the president promised several mega projects to modernise the school and enhance its capacity to accommodate at least 5,000 students from across the country.

Ruto's pledge to the teachers comes weeks after he dangled the same to the Akorino community.

He pledged to end the marginalisation of Akorino church members, who have long faced prejudice because of their unique religious traditions and cultural identity.

On Sunday, April 12, he welcomed the faithful to the State House in Nairobi for a thanksgiving service.

During the gathering, Ruto observed that successive governments since independence have sidelined the Akorino community, excluding them from socio-economic opportunities due to their beliefs, lifestyle, and even their attire.

He promised to integrate them into government, emphasising that many Akorinos are skilled professionals, including doctors, engineers, and teachers.

The president stressed that no one should be judged by their faith or clothing, assuring that qualified Akorinos would be appointed to public service roles.

He noted that teachers from the sect had already demonstrated competence and announced 50 additional teaching positions reserved for them.

To ensure fairness, Ruto directed Deputy Head of Public Service Amos Gatheca to oversee the distribution of these vacancies across Akorino communities nationwide.

He added that the appointments would be formalised promptly so the new teachers could begin work in the second term of the academic year.