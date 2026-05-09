Editor's Review Rescue operations are ongoing after a building collapsed in Olenairi, Ololua Ward, Kajiado County, with reports indicating that four people may be trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue operations are ongoing after a building collapsed in Olenairi, Ololua Ward, Kajiado County, with reports indicating that four people may be trapped beneath the debris.

In an update on Saturday, May 9, Kenya Red Cross said emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident.

The organization added that coordinated emergency response had been activated involving several agencies.

"A multi-agency response team comprising Kenya Red Cross Action Teams, Kenya Police Service, the County Government and the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) is currently on site conducting rescue efforts, supported by an excavator," the statement read.

File image of the collapsed building

Elsewhere, 15 people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of the Romus Gold Mine in West Pokot County.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved on Friday, May 9, during a rescue mission conducted by the National Police Service and the Kenya Red Cross.

12 other miners who were pulled out from the rubble were rushed to the Kapenguria Sub-County Referral Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The rescue team confirmed that there were at least 60 people in the gold mine at the time of the collapse, and that several people could be trapped in the debris.

One of the survivors claimed that a boulder within the mine collapsed and crushed some of the miners, killing some and leaving others severely injured. His recount was corroborated by hospital staff.

"Some of them had severe crush injuries and had to have emergency surgery, including amputations. One of them had a suspected head injury and is due to be taken to theatre," Dr Caren Cheyech stated.

Locals disclosed that the workers at the firm included Kenyans from across the country and some foreigners from Uganda and Burundi.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen stated that the government would conduct investigations to establish if the calamity was a result of illegal mining practices.

He further warned Kenyans against working in mines which have not been approved by the State Department of Mining or the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

Murkomen ordered the shutdown of the gold mine to pave the way for the search and rescue mission to continue.

"If anyone is found culpable of conducting blasting and mining in a manner outside the provisions of the law, they will be held responsible for the lives lost," he stated.