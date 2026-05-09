Editor's Review Six people were killed and three others seriously injured after unknown gunmen attacked a vehicle they were travelling in at Umar Jilo in Mandera.

Six people were killed and three others seriously injured after unknown gunmen attacked a vehicle they were travelling in at Umar Jilo in Mandera.

County Police Commander Robinson Ndiwa confirmed the incident, saying the victims were travelling in a vehicle when the assailants opened fire.

Reacting to the killings, Lafey MP Mohamed Abdikheir said the incident had left families and the wider community in mourning.

"It is with profound sadness that I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the six innocent travellers on a mini-bus who were brutally killed by unknown gunmen in the outskirts of Arabia," he said.

Abdikheir also wished the injured a quick recovery while condemning the violence, describing it as a senseless act that had claimed innocent lives.

"My prayers to the injured, who are fighting for recovery amid this senseless violence. I strongly condemn this barbaric act of cowardice, which has robbed lives, Such atrocities have no place in our modern society," he added.

File image of the injured in hospital

Abdikheir called on security agencies and the government to move with speed to investigate the attack, identify those responsible and strengthen security in the area.

"I urge the government to launch a swift, thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice, and enhance security measures to prevent future tragedies," he further said.

Elsewhere, 15 people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of the Romus Gold Mine in West Pokot County.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved on Friday, May 9, during a rescue mission conducted by the National Police Service and the Kenya Red Cross.

12 other miners who were pulled out from the rubble were rushed to the Kapenguria Sub-County Referral Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The rescue team confirmed that there were at least 60 people in the gold mine at the time of the collapse, and that several people could be trapped in the debris.

One of the survivors claimed that a boulder within the mine collapsed and crushed some of the miners, killing some and leaving others severely injured.

"Some of them had severe crush injuries and had to have emergency surgery, including amputations. One of them had a suspected head injury and is due to be taken to theatre," Dr Caren Cheyech stated.

Locals disclosed that the workers at the firm included Kenyans from across the country and some foreigners from Uganda and Burundi.