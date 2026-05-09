Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has moved to clarify the circumstances surrounding the discontinuation of several female recruits at the National Police College in Kiganjo.

The National Police Service (NPS) has moved to clarify the circumstances surrounding the discontinuation of several female recruits at the National Police College in Kiganjo, following claims that the pregnancies were a result of fraternisation within the institution.

In a statement on Saturday, May 9, the service said the affected female recruits were discontinued within the first month after joining the college.

NPS said the timing is significant because, based on the known duration of human gestation, the pregnancies must have occurred before the recruits reported for training, specifically during the period after they received their recruitment letters and before they arrived at the college.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has noted with concern the misleading narratives circulating on social media and among sections of the public regarding the recent discontinuation of several female recruits at the National Police College, Main Campus, Kiganjo.

"In particular, false allegations have emerged suggesting that the pregnancies in question resulted from fraternisation within the College," the statement read.

The service stressed that none of the affected recruits became pregnant while undergoing training at Kiganjo.

"We wish to state categorically, and for the record, that no female recruit conceived while at the National Police College," the statement added.

NPS explained that all female recruits are subjected to a mandatory pregnancy test immediately upon arrival at the college as part of standard admission procedures.

To ensure accuracy and fairness, any recruit who tests positive in the initial screening is immediately referred for a confirmatory second test at a designated government medical facility in Nyeri.

Only recruits who test positive on both occasions are discontinued in line with the National Police Service Standing Orders and training regulations.

File image of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja

NPS noted that the residential training programme requires recruits to be medically and physically fit because it involves demanding drills, obstacle courses and firearms training, conditions that could endanger both a pregnant recruit and her unborn child.

The service also defended the strict supervision and security measures in place at the institution, saying the training environment does not allow unsupervised interaction between recruits.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the College upholds the highest standards of discipline, security, and supervision. Security at the Main Campus is stringent and regimented. Female and male recruits interact strictly and only during official training periods, under the close observation of instructors," the statement further read.

NPS further said any suggestion that there was a lapse in discipline at the college undermines the integrity of its training systems.

"There is no unsupervised mingling or private interaction between recruits. Any suggestion of a lapse in this regard is not only false but also an insult to the integrity of our training protocols," the statement noted.

NPS maintained that the discontinuation of the affected recruits should not be interpreted as disciplinary action, but rather as a health and safety measure intended to protect both the recruits and their unborn children.

"The National Police Service respects the rights and dignity of all recruits. Discontinuation on medical grounds is neither a punishment nor a dismissal for misconduct. It is a standard administrative procedure intended to safeguard the health of both mother and child, as the training environment is incompatible with pregnancy," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after NPS took action against a male police officer who was recorded harassing a female traffic officer while she was performing her duties.

In a statement on Friday, May 8, NPS said the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 6, in Nakuru County.

In the video, which has since gone viral on social media, the officer was captured verbally abusing and intimidating the female officer.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 6th May 2026, within Nakuru County. The male motorist seen in the clip, subjecting the female traffic officer to verbal abuse, intimidation, and actions undermining her lawful authority, has been confirmed as a police officer based in the same county," read the statement in part.

NPS condemned the incident, noting that it contradicts the service's core values.

The service emphasised that no police officer should be subjected to harassment while serving the public and upholding the law.

"The National Police Service condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Such conduct is not only unlawful but also directly contradicts the core values of professionalism, discipline, respect, and integrity for which the NPS stands.

"No officer, regardless of gender or rank, should be subjected to harassment while serving the public and upholding the law," NPS stated.

The service announced that it has initiated disciplinary measures against the officer who was captured harassing his female colleague.

NPS observed that the cations of the male officer do not represent the ethos, training, or code of conduct of the service.

"We are a Service built on honour, courage, and mutual respect, both among our members and towards the public we serve. To this end, the NPS has swiftly initiated disciplinary and corrective measures," NPS announced.

Further, the service commended the female officer for her composure, bravery, and commitment to duty despite the provocation.