Editor's Review French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off his visit to Kenya with a series of cultural and sporting engagements, blending diplomacy with local experiences in Nairobi.

French President Emmanuel Macron kicked off his visit to Kenya with a series of cultural and sporting engagements, blending diplomacy with local experiences in Nairobi.

As the 2-day Africa Forward Summit begins in Kenya on Monday, May 11, Macron joined Kenyan marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge for a morning jog.

Kipchoge, a double Olympic champion and one of the most celebrated distance runners in the world, accompanied the French leader during the run in Nairobi.

Notably, Macron’s interactions with Kenyan culture began a day earlier.

On Sunday, May 10, Kenyan singer Bien-Aimé Baraza was invited to an exclusive private dinner hosted by the French president.

The private dinner also brought together former rugby player and celebrity chef Dennis Ombachi.

During the gathering, Ombachi and Macron shared time in the kitchen, preparing a meal together.

File image of the dinner between Dennis Ombachi, and Bien-Aime Baraza, and others

The Africa Forward Summit, themed Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth, will be co-hosted by President William Samoei Ruto and Macron.

It is expected to highlight Africa’s innovation capacity while advancing shared solutions built around multilateral cooperation and transformative partnerships between African nations and France.

Speaking at the event, Ruto said Kenya was honoured to host the gathering.

"Kenya, the cradle of humankind, is proud to host you once again on African soil, a place where history began, and where the future is being actively shaped," he said.

On his part, Macron described the summit as a landmark moment in relations between France and African countries.

"The Africa Forward Summit will be a significant milestone in that endeavour. For the first time, France and an English-speaking African country will co-chair this event, symbolising an open and future-focused relationship," he stated.

Macron added that long-term partnerships would be shaped by people driving innovation and enterprise across the continent.

"The relationship between France and Africa cannot merely be declared, it must be built on the ground by innovators, entrepreneurs and creatives," he added.

As he landed in Nairobi, Macron described the gathering as an opportunity to deepen ties and build practical partnerships between France and African countries.

"So much enthusiasm as I arrive in Kenya, on the eve of the Africa Forward summit. The summit of a renewed and win-win partnership. In Nairobi, let’s give it all our strength! We have so much to do together," he said.