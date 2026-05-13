Editor's Review "Despite that he was the Opposition Leader, Baba would show up when issues of international concern came up."

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has launched a scathing attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his press conference, where he attacked President Ruto, President Macron, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In a statement made on Wednesday, May 13, CS Wahome claimed that Gachagua was a reckless leader who would stop at nothing just to get the attention of President Ruto.

She claimed that the former DP was irked by the fact that Ruto hosted 30 African Heads of State and his growing influence on the international scene.

Wahome referred to the DCP Presidential Hopeful as a ticking time bomb, which would go off at any time, taking his associates along with him.

Her sentiment came after Gachagua accused Macron of benefiting from a Ksh7.2 million scandal, and claimed that Guterres was dining with the propagators of the Sudan war.

A file photo of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.



"Gachagua, your recent criticism of the Government, propelled by disbelief that H.E Dr William Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya, was able to host over 30 Heads of States and Governments, has exposed you badly.

"You are a walking time bomb. You will blow yourself and your team in an attempt to reach H.E Ruto, and make no mistake; that is an impossible mission," the CS wrote.

The Lands Boss questioned why Gachagua opted to attack Guterres, a top figure of the United Nations, and Macron, a visiting foreign president.

She hinted that the former DP had stooped so low and questioned his understanding of Kenya's diplomatic ties with other nations.

"You criticise the UN Secretary General and President Macron in one Statement and then tell us you are taking us Kenyans somewhere. Apana!" Wahome remarked.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkei also tore down Gachagua in the Senate and accused him of not being aware of the impact his press statement had.

"It is sad that the current crop of Opposition Leaders, led by the impeached DP, tried to demean the international conference. His thinking cannot go beyond village mentality, and he only thinks about Wamunyoro," Cherargei said.

He asked the DCP leader to emulate the late Raila Odinga, who, despite being in the Opposition, 'behaved' when Kenya had 'vistors'.

"Despite that he was the Opposition Leader, when issues of international concern came up, Baba would show up and be part of the conversation about Kenya.

The Senator invited Gachagua to change his thinking and put Kenya first, not just the area he came from.

Gachagua made several allegations, including some attacking the person of President William Ruto.

He sensationally claimed that the Head of State was creating electoral fear through the use of goons, and asked the international community to keep an eye on Kenya ahead of the 2027 elections.