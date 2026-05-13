Editor's Review President William Ruto has launched the candidature of Justice Njoki Ndung’u for election as a judge of the International Criminal Court for the 2027-2036 term.

President William Ruto has launched the candidature of Justice Njoki Ndung’u for election as a judge of the International Criminal Court for the 2027-2036 term.

The unveiling ceremony was held at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, May 13, where the government formally backed Ndung’u’s bid for the international judicial position.

In a statement after the event, Ruto described the Supreme Court Judge as one of the country’s most accomplished legal minds.

"Justice Njoki Ndung’u is one of Kenya’s finest and distinguished jurists. Her extensive tour of duty at our Parliament, the Pan-African Parliament and the United Nations places her at the intersection of criminal justice, human rights and international law," the statement read.

File image of Justice Njoki Ndung'u's ICC election bid launch

Ruto also commended her record in the judiciary, saying her work reflects commitment to justice, accountability, and independent decision-making.

"The Lady Justice has demonstrated legal erudition, intellectual autonomy, courage in decision-making and devotion to justice and accountability in her national and international tasks," the statement added.

Ruto further stated that Ndung’u possesses the qualities required to serve at the ICC, noting that her local and international experience makes her a strong candidate for the global court.

"She presents an exceptional blend of judicial authority, integrity, legislative impact and global experience that is in tandem with the demands of the ICC in its global fight to end impunity," the statement concluded.

File image of Justice Njoki Ndung'u's ICC election bid launch

Ndung’u holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree specializing in Human Rights and Civil Liberties, alongside a diploma in Women’s Rights.

She previously served as a State Counsel in the Attorney General’s office, Programme Officer at the Institute for Education in Democracy, National Protection Officer at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and a Political Analyst in Conflict Management at the African Union.

Ndung’u also served in the 9th Parliament of Kenya and was a member of the Pan-African Parliament.

During her time in the National Assembly, she sat in several key committees, including Defense and Foreign Affairs, Administration of Justice and Legal Affairs, and the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Constitution.

File image of Justice Njoki Ndung'u's ICC election bid launch

Ndung'u is widely recognized for championing major legal reforms in Kenya, most notably spearheading the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

She also played a leading role in amendments to the Employment Act 2007, which introduced paid maternity and paternity leave, as well as changes to the Political Parties Act 2007 aimed at strengthening affirmative action measures for women’s political participation.

Ndung’u further contributed to Kenya’s constitutional reform process as a member of the Committee of Experts responsible for drafting the 2010 Constitution.

Her work has earned both local and international recognition, including the United Nations Person of the Year in Kenya award in 2006 and the International Commission of Jurists’ Jurist of the Year Award in the same year.

File image of Justice Njoki Ndung'u's ICC election bid launch

Ndung'u was also honored by the Kenyan state with the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) award before later receiving the higher rank of Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS).

At the Supreme Court, Ndung’u oversees the governance and regulatory affairs portfolio.

The role focuses on strengthening the court’s governance structures to ensure consistency, accountability, and effective management.

Her responsibilities include reviewing and updating Supreme Court rules, regulations, and administrative directions, while also coordinating with other government institutions on matters affecting the judiciary.