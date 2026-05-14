May 14, 2026 at 10:40 AM

Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing reconstruction and modernisation of Ithookwe Airstrip in Kitui County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing reconstruction and modernisation of Ithookwe Airstrip in Kitui County.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, PS Omollo said the project is currently in its final stages of construction.

He noted that a 950-metre-long and 15-metre-wide asphalt runway has been completed, with proper grading, compaction, and finishing works to meet aviation standards.

File image of the Ithookwe Airstrip runway.

“Now in its final stages, the project has delivered a newly paved 950-metre asphalt runway (Runway 05/23), approximately 15 metres wide, complete with proper grading, compaction and surface finishing to meet aviation standards,” said PS Omollo.

The Interior PS also said the works include a modern terminal building with a VIP reception area and lounges tailored for dignitaries and business travellers.

PS Omollo mentioned that supporting infrastructure has been completed at the airstrip, including a secure perimeter fence, a bitumen-standard car park, and an internal access driveway.

File image of the Ithookwe Airstrip in Kitui County.

“The expanded and well-marked apron enhances aircraft manoeuvrability, ensuring efficient parking and seamless ground operations for light aircraft and helicopters,” he stated.

At the same time, he said the airstrip is already improving travel efficiency, cutting flight time to Nairobi and Mombasa to about 35 minutes.

Further, the Interior PS outlined that the airstrip serves as a vital link connecting Nairobi, Mombasa, Garissa and Wajir, while opening up Kitui as a gateway for mining investors, tourists to the South Kitui Game Reserve.

“The upgraded infrastructure is designed to attract regular commercial light-aircraft services, stimulating trade, tourism and broader economic activity for local communities,” PS Omollo added.

File image of the modernised Ithookwe Airstrip in Kitui County.

This comes a week after PS Omollo gave an update on the upgrading of the Kamuwongo–Kandwia Road to bitumen standards.

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, PS Omollo said earthworks and grading are underway along the 13-kilometre road.

PS Omollo noted that most sections of the stretch have reached the subgrade level and are ready for base and asphalt layering.

“Earthworks and initial grading are underway along the 13-kilometre stretch, with most sections now at subgrade level and prepared for base and asphalt layering,” read the statement in part.

File image of the Ithookwe Airstrip in Kitui County.

The Interior PS highlighted that once complete, the road will provide a continuous paved link from the Thika–Garissa Highway in Mwingi to the Ena–Chiakariga–Meru corridor, effectively connecting Kitui to Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and Meru counties.

PS Omollo also said the highway will open up Mwingi North to broader northern markets and trade flows.

He further said construction works are also advancing on the Kyuso–Tseikuru road, which will extend the connectivity in the region.