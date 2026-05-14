Editor's Review The government has defended its position on the issuance of travel documents to individuals allegedly linked to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The government has defended its position on the issuance of travel documents to individuals allegedly linked to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In an interview on Wednesday, May 13, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei said the country remains committed to supporting peace mediation efforts in Sudan.

He noted that the issuance of passports under special circumstances should not be viewed as unusual, noting that conflict situations often leave displaced persons without official documentation.

"As Kenya, we are committed to supporting peace mediation in Sudan. Sudan is an important country in our region. I want to speak quite categorically; the first passports are not dished willingly.

"It is my very strong view that under exceptional circumstances, people in distress may be allowed to travel using our passports. This is not a new thing; this has happened because fleeing conflicts don’t actually have documents," he stated.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei

This comes months after the government dismissed claims that it is supplying arms RSF, maintaining that the country is fully committed to peacebuilding efforts in the region.

Speaking on Monday, June 16, 2025, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said Kenya is promoting peace through the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and denied any involvement in fueling regional conflict.

"The Kenyan government is supporting the peace process in Sudan under IGAD led by the president. Any other assertion is a matter of conjecture and Kenya remains a peace builder in this region; therefore any further assertion in that effect is a matter of people wanting to cast aspersions on the same," he said.

Mwaura further stated that Kenya has long upheld a strong diplomatic record in the region and remains committed to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts rather than conflict.

"There have been several conflicts in the region and Kenya has distinguished itself as a beacon of peace and tranquility when it comes to matters of diplomacy.

"As of now, Kenya is involved in finding a lasting solution through IGAD and providing humanitarian aid for people in Sudan; we have pledged $2 million (Ksh256 million) and we will continue providing that support," he said.

Mwaura reiterated that Kenya remains neutral in the conflict and open to dialogue among all parties involved.

"The country is open to hosting the warring factions; Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and any other interested party to meet here and to find a lasting solution. We are non-allied and non-partisan," he added.