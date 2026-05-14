May 14, 2026 at 10:48 AM

Editor's Review NEMA has arrested 13 proprietors in Kitui County accused of operating facilities without the required environmental licences.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has arrested 13 proprietors in Kitui County accused of operating facilities without the required environmental licences.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, the authority said the arrests followed a series of inspections targeting businesses across the county.

According to NEMA, the inspections focused on establishments including hotels, hospitals, and petrol stations.

"NEMA Environmental inspectors have arrested 13 proprietors of facilities in Kitui County operating without requisite environmental licences from the Authority.

"This follows environmental inspections on several hotels, hospitals, and petrol stations to assess compliance with environmental regulations," the statement read.

NEMA also raised concerns over improper wastewater management, noting that facilities are legally required to treat wastewater before releasing it into the environment.

"The Water Quality Regulations 2024 provides that facilities should treat their waste water before discharging to the environment and obtain Effluent Discharge Licence," the statement added.

File image of NEMA offices

This comes a week after Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa ordered an enforcement drive targeting facilities accused of polluting the environment.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, she said the enforcement exercise will be carried out by NEMA, with inspections expected to focus on facilities operating without the required pollution-control systems.

Barasa said the government would not tolerate non-compliance, warning that businesses found violating environmental regulations risk immediate closure.

"I have directed NEMA to enforce the law firmly and without compromise. Any facility found in violation, especially those operating without proper effluent treatment systems, will face immediate sanctions, including closure. We have adopted a strict zero-tolerance approach," the statement read.

Barasa added that the crackdown would also target unlawful waste disposal practices that continue to pose environmental and public health risks.

"We are also stepping up action against illegal waste burning and ensuring compliance with waste segregation laws under the Sustainable Waste Management Act of 2022," the statement added.

Barasa said industries must take greater responsibility for the waste they produce, noting that the government is relying on the framework of Extended Producer Responsibility to strengthen accountability across the value chain.

"Further, through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), industries must take full accountability for the waste they generate, while also supporting waste pickers who play a vital role in this value chain. Protecting riparian zones between 6 to 30 meters remains essential for flood control and natural water filtration," the statement further read.