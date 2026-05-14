Editor's Review "Of course, I cried, and the people kept on wondering why I was crying, but Methu stood by me."

East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament (MP) Kanini Kega explained why Nyandarua Senator John Methu was at the Emirates Stadium for the match between Arsenal and West Ham.

Speaking on Thursday, May 14, during the funeral service of his mother, the late Annah Ndung'u, Kega revealed that he was in the stadium with Senator Methu.

The EALA MP expounded that the Senator had offered to take him to watch the game, to distract him after he received news that his mother had passed away.

Kega revealed that Methu knew that he supported Arsenal, and decided to treat him to the game, but could only secure tickets on the away end.

"In Methu's wisdom, he advised me not to travel immediately. He knows I love golf, and we went to the golf club and played for five hours, and I was able to calm down.

"I told Methu that I preferred to stay in the hotel, but Methu, who is a Manchester United fan, got tickets on the West Ham side by default or design," he stated.

A file photo of EALA MP Kanini Kega with his mother, the late Annah Ndung'u

The EALA MP revealed that when Methu recorded the video of him celebrating the West Ham goal, he decided to step out.

"Methu was everywhere, celebrating and hugging everyone, but I left because I could not withstand the celebration. I told God that I had lost my mother and asked him not to allow Arsenal to win this game," he stated.

Kega praised Methu as a true friend who stood by him at his weakest moment, following the death of his mother.

He intimated that he received the news shortly after landing in London, where he and Methu had gone to prepare for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's visit.

"I remember when I got the news, I was with Methu at the Airport. Of course, I cried, and the people kept on wondering why I was crying. Methu stood by me, we sat for two hours as he consoled me," he added.

The MP stated that he finished up on his assignment before booking his flight back home.

He eulogised his mother as a devoted Christian, loving yet firm, and a matriarch who loved her family and always put it first.