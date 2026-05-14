Editor's Review The University of Nairobi (UoN) has appointed Prof. Ayub Gitau as its Vice-Chancellor in a new leadership reshuffle announced by the institution’s council.

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has appointed Prof. Ayub Gitau as its Vice-Chancellor in a new leadership reshuffle announced by the institution’s council.

In the changes announced following a special sitting held on Thursday, May 14, the council also appointed Prof. Josiah Aduda as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning and Development.

The announcement was made by the University of Nairobi Council, which said the appointments are expected to steer the institution into a new phase focused on growth, innovation and global competitiveness.

"These appointments mark a new chapter for the University of Nairobi as we strengthen leadership for excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness," Council Chair Chacha Nyaogotti stated.

The council further acknowledged the contribution of Prof. Margaret Hutchinson, who has been serving as the Acting Vice-Chancellor before the new appointment.

1File image of Prof. Ayub Njoroge Gitau

UoN's roots trace back to 1956 when it was established as the Royal Technical College of East Africa in Nairobi.

It later became the Royal College Nairobi in 1961 before being incorporated into the University of East Africa alongside Makerere University in Uganda and the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

In 1970, the University of East Africa was dissolved, leading to the establishment of the independent University of Nairobi as Kenya’s first national university.

Over the decades, the university has grown into a major regional institution offering programmes in medicine, engineering, law, business, agriculture, education, and many other fields.

Arthur Thomas Porter served as the founding principal during the University College Nairobi era before full independence as the University of Nairobi. He served from 1964 to 1971.

Josephat Karanja became the first African Vice-Chancellor of the university and served from 1971 to 1978.

Joseph Maina Mungai, a renowned medical professor and academic leader, served as Vice-Chancellor from 1978 to 1985.

Philip Mbithi took over leadership of the institution from 1985 to 1991 and oversaw the expansion of academic and research programmes.

Francis Gichaga served as Vice-Chancellor from 1991 to 2002 and led the university through a major transition period in higher education reforms.

Crispus Kiamba served from 2002 to 2005 after previously holding senior administrative positions within the university.

George Magoha, who served from 2005 to 2014, is widely remembered for enforcing strict discipline and implementing major administrative reforms at the university.

Peter Mbithi served as Vice-Chancellor from 2015 to 2020 before Prof. Stephen Kiama took over as the university’s 8th substantive Vice-Chancellor in 2020.

Gitau now becomes the 9th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi.