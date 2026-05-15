Editor's Review "The problem here is that leaders in Kenya, especially those in government, do not know how to talk with the people."

EALA Member of Parliament (MP) Winnie Odinga on Friday, May 15, declared that the economy was in bad shape.

Speaking during the funeral of Senator Richard Onyonka's mother, Odinga stated that the spike in fuel prices and the Ksh10 trillion debt were enough indication that the economy had deteriorated.

She likened Kenya's economy to an individual who wears flashy clothes and gets a good makeover to hide the fact that they have debts all over.

The MP noted that if the current government listened to Kenyans, they would understand how dire the situation is.

"Yesterday I heard that the price of fuel was increased, and the other day the debt has reached Ksh10 trillion. Kenya has become like a neighbour who has debts everyone, including yours, but buys a new suit and looks sharp."

"That is what is happening here. The economy is in bad shape. The youths have no jobs, businesses are closing, and farmers are suffering because of the cost of fertilisers, yet you have no focus, Odinga stated.

A file photo of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, EALA MP Winnie Odinga and Senator Godfrey Osotsi.



Winnie further called out South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro for allegedly being disrespectful when addressing mourners after they expressed their distaste for President William Ruto's government.

"The problem that I am seeing here is that leaders in Kenya, especially those in government, do not know how to talk with the people. If you are a leader, you must address people with respect.

"It is not every time that you stand before people, you come with threats because we are also human beings. You have no focus. You need to talk less and work more," she added.

Winnie further called out Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi for his recent sentiments on the late Raila Odinga and the running of the ODM party.

She advised Mbadi to steer clear of politics as the Treasury CS was a public office meant to safeguard the taxpayers' money.

Osoro was also schooled by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who refuted earlier claims by the MP that leaders will always sit and eat together when they are away from the public eye.

"Osoro, there is no day we will eat with you. Even as a Luhya, who loves food, I would rather die of hunger," Sifuna stated.

The Whip of the Majority in the Senate had a difficult time when addressing mourners, who kept on shouting 'Wantam' during his speech.

Osoro maintained that he was 'Tutam' and told mourners and the opposition leaders present that it would take more than jeering him to remove Ruto from office.

He further lashed out at the crowd after they rejected Ruto's donation to Onyonka by telling them, 'Si yenu. Ngonjeni matenge yenu'.

Meanwhile, Sifuna accused Governor Simba Arati of betraying him by pushing for his ouster from ODM, and publicly endorsed Senator Richard Onyonka for the governor's seat in 2027.