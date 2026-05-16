May 16, 2026 at 07:31 AM

Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has announced a major reshuffle affecting Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners across the country.

The Ministry of Interior has announced a major reshuffle affecting Regional Commissioners and County Commissioners across the country.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the changes were intended to strengthen coordination of national government functions in different regions.

"The Ministry has effected the following changes in the ranks of Regional Commissioner and County Commissioner to enhance service delivery and ensure effective coordination of National Government functions across the country," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the transfers and promotions were made after considering the strengths, experience, qualifications, and performance of the officers involved.

"The transfers have taken into consideration the strengths and experiences of the officers as we address the various security and service delivery concerns.

"The promoted officers have the requisite qualifications, valuable experience and demonstrated zeal and exemplary performance in their duties," the statement added.

Under the changes affecting Regional Commissioners, Rhoda Nyaboke Onyancha was transferred from the Coast region to Nairobi, while Paul Rotich was moved from Eastern to Coast.

Samson Macharia Irungu was transferred from Western to the Office of the President Headquarters (OOP Hqs), while Flora Nkatha Mwororah moved from Nyanza to OOP Headquarters.

The ministry also announced deployments in promotion capacity at the regional level.

Jacob Muganda, who previously served as County Commissioner for Meru, was deployed to the Eastern region as Regional Commissioner.

Onesmus Musyoki Kyatha was moved from Kakamega County Commissioner position to Nyanza region, while Allan Machari was deployed from OOP Headquarters to Western region.

File image of Kipchumba Murkomen

Several Regional Commissioners retained their current stations.

Joshua Muriungi Nkanatha remained in Central region, John Odhiambo Otieno retained his position in North Eastern region, while Dr. Abdi Mohammed Hassan continued serving in Rift Valley region.

At the County Commissioner level, Joseph Kibet Boen was transferred from Kiambu to Kilifi, while Stephen Kutwa Sangolo moved from Baringo to Lamu.

Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru was transferred from Kericho to Tana River, and John Kiprotich Cheruiyot moved from Samburu to Meru.

Mwachaunga Mohamed Chaunga was transferred from Kisii to Machakos, while Shufaa Omar Mwijuma moved from Nyamira to Kirinyaga.

Alason Hussein was redeployed from Kirinyaga to Trans Nzoia, and Wesley Koech Mabwai moved from Lamu to Baringo.

Other changes saw James Taari Rwaria transferred from the Principal Assistant to the Regional Commissioner’s office in North Eastern to Kakamega County.

Benson David Leparmoriojo was moved from Kisumu to Nyamira, while James Gatutha Kamau transferred from Marsabit to Kisii.

Several County Commissioners were also moved to OOP Headquarters.

Gideon Nyandiricha Oyagi was transferred from Trans Nzoia, David Kipkosgei Kiprop from Isiolo, Josephine Auma Ouko from Machakos, David Simiyu Wanyonyi from Kilifi, and Joseph Mwangi Wamuti from Tana River.

The ministry further announced new county deployments in promotion capacity.

Jackson Ngelai Olechuta was deployed from SDCC-Molo to Garissa, Ronald Enyakasi moved from OOP Headquarters to Wajir, Stanley Ndungu Kamande transferred from SDCC-Borabu to Marsabit, while George Odhiambo Omolo moved from SDCC-Nandi South to Isiolo.

Isaac Keter Cheruiyot was deployed from SDCC-Masinga to Samburu, George Matundura moved from SDCC-Rongo to Kiambu, while Ali Omari was transferred from SDCC-Kamukunji to Kericho.

The ministry said the changes take effect immediately.

This comes months after the Kenya Police Service announced a new round of deployments involving several senior officers from the General Service Unit (GSU), following approval by the Deputy Inspector General.

In an internal memo dated Thursday, October 9, Commanding Officer of NPC Embakasi B and Magadi Field Campus, William Samoei, said the changes affected five officers who had been reassigned to new commands and roles within the service.

According to the memo, Godhard Kamau had been redeployed from his position as Commanding Officer, Recce Company Ruiru, to serve as the Deputy Commandant, GSU.

William Kiptoo Sawe, previously serving as Staff Officer, Operations GSU, had been appointed Commanding Officer, Recce Company Ruiru, taking over the leadership of one of the unit’s most elite formations.

At the same time, Ernest Cheruyot, who had been the Commanding Officer, Golf Company, was now serving as Staff Officer, Operations GSU.

The memo also detailed the redeployment of Charles Kases Losur, who moved from Staff Officer, Operations, Nairobi Region, to becoming Commanding Officer, Golf Company.

Additionally, Charles Chesir Kibowen, a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) previously based at GSU Headquarters, had been appointed Officer Commanding (OC) Basic Training Wing, NPC Embakasi B Campus.