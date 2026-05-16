Editor's Review Sifuna claimed during internal ODM discussions on his removal, Arati was among those who supported his ouster.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has endorsed Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka as his preferred candidate for the 2027 Kisii gubernatorial race.





Speaking on 15 May 2026 in Kisii during the funeral of Senator Onyonka’s mother, Sifuna accused Governor Simba Arati of betrayal despite their close friendship.





He claimed during internal ODM discussions on his removal that Arati was among those who supported his ouster, prompting him to back Onyonka’s bid to unseat the governor.





“I did not know that while Sifuna is being stabbed in the back, Simba Arati could be among those doing the stabbing. Simba, I am your friend, and you know it. You supported me in Nairobi, you helped with my Senate campaigns, and I am even close to your family.





“I did not expect that you could sit in a meeting deciding Sifuna’s fate and be the first to say Sifuna must go. So let me also return the gesture, Simba must go,” Sifuna said amid cheers from the crowd.





He went on to endorse Onyonka, urging Kisii residents to back his bid for the governorship.





“Have you run out of capable men to serve as Governor? I want to announce here in Kisii that if you are looking for a Governor, my brother Onyonka should be given that position, in the name of Jesus,” he said.





File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and EALA MP Winnie Odinga.



Speaking at the same funeral, EALA MP Winnie Odinga criticised rising fuel prices, saying the surge, alongside the Ksh10 trillion debt, signalled economic decline.





She likened Kenya’s economy to someone who dresses up and gets a makeover to hide heavy debts, saying the government would understand the severity of the situation if it listened to Kenyans.





"Yesterday I heard that the price of fuel was increased, and the other day the debt reached Ksh10 trillion. Kenya has become like a neighbour who has debts with everyone, including yours, but buys a new suit and looks sharp."





"That is what is happening here. The economy is in bad shape. The youths have no jobs, businesses are closing, and farmers are suffering because of the cost of fertilisers, yet you have no focus, Odinga stated."





Winnie further criticised Treasury CS John Mbadi over his remarks on ODM leadership, advising him to stay out of politics and focus on safeguarding public funds.





“The national treasury is not a political office. The national treasury of the Republic of Kenya is not a personal office. The national treasury of the largest economy in East and Central Africa is not a platform for you to abuse us and talk to us however you want. That is where we carry our economy. Kazi ya hiyo ofisi ni kulinda thamani ya pesa ya wananchi,” she noted.



