Editor's Review Limuru MP John Kiragu has spoken after being involved in a road accident on Friday.

Limuru MP John Kiragu has spoken after being involved in a road accident on Friday, May 15.

In a statement, the legislator confirmed that he, his driver, and his bodyguard escaped the crash safely despite the severity of the accident.

Kiragu further expressed gratitude for their safety and thanked members of the public for their prayers and support.

"This afternoon, I was involved in a serious road accident. By the grace of God, despite the intensity of the crash, my driver, bodyguard, and I are safe and doing well.

"We remain deeply grateful for God's protection and for the concern, prayers, and support from everyone," he said.

File image of Limuru MP John Kiragu's vehicle after the accident

This comes months after Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri was involved in a road accident at Siraji Timau along the Meru-Nanyuki Road.

The incident occurred on Thursday, January 22, as he was en route to attend President William Ruto’s NYOTA Capital Disbursement event at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

Rindikiri confirmed that the accident also involved another vehicle that was ferrying Catholic sisters; however, both parties emerged without serious injuries.

He reassured his constituents and the general public that everyone involved was safe and recovering well, while also expressing gratitude for the prayers he had received.

"My team and I appreciate the concern shown following a road incident. We are all safe and doing well. I am also glad to report that those in the other vehicle, which was carrying Catholic sisters, are doing well. Thank you to my constituents and fellow Kenyans for the prayers and goodwill," he said.

Weeks later, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga reassured the public that he was fine after surviving a road accident while travelling to attend a political meeting in Kitengela.

In a video shared on Sunday, February 15, the legislator said he chose to speak publicly after reports began circulating that he had died, prompting concern among his supporters.

According to Kalasinga, the accident occurred as he was travelling from Nakuru to Nairobi to attend a gathering headed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela.

Despite sustaining injuries, Kalasinga said he is safe and recovering after receiving medical attention.

"I have received many calls because I had an accident today (Sunday) at around 7:00 a.m. in Nakuru while I was heading to Nairobi to attend Edwin Sifuna’s meeting in Kitengela," he said.

Kalasinga said he felt it was important to directly communicate with his constituents after rumours spread online suggesting he had passed away.

He noted that while he was injured, his condition is stable.

"As I speak right now, I am well; I am safe. I have decided to address my people of Kabuchai to remove any worries because some people have said that I have died. I am okay, only my arm was broken. But the doctors have done a good job, and I think I am safe," he added.