Editor's Review Sifuna has been enjoying support in the recent past, with Amisi cautioning that it could be a passing cloud.

Sabotage MP Caleb Amisi has seemed to dismiss the rising popularity of Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, who has lately been a topic in political discussions.

His political clout had seen his name mentioned in discussions of presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sifuna's popularity was sparked by his tough stance against the President William Ruto regime, and coining the Linda Mwananchi faction within ODM that has gained traction in the recent months.

A study by TIFA Research showed that Sifuna would fare well in the presidential vote, attracting 10% of support from Kenyans, without declaring his intention to vie for the seat.

File image of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

But Amisi dismisses all the foregoing, suggesting that the Sifuna craze could be a passing cloud.

In an online interview on Friday, May 16, the lawmaker argued that the clout around Sifuna could be deficient in substance, adding that time would be the determinant of everything.

He referenced the excitement about Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya, which faded off in the fullness of time.

"The other day we were talking about Natembeya, today Sifuna, who will we talk about tomorrow? These researches are neither here nor there. They go with the moment, but not founded on any strength or democratic bastion, it's just about who is popular, whose name is being mentioned today," Amisi noted.

According to him, the hype around Sifuna can't be the gauge of how politics will be in 2027.

"Tomorrow, we don't know. There is also the act of timing in politics. For this moment, it's Sifuna, just like the other day we had Natembeya. The question is, can that momentum sustain?" Amisi posted.