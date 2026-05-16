Editor's Review The companies explained that the fare increase will help meet the increased operational costs.

Two long-distance bus companies, Ena Coach and Transline Classic, have announced a hike in fare prices in line with the increase in fuel prices.

In a public notice released on Saturday, May 16, Ena Coach announced that travellers heading to upcountry from Nairobi will pay between Ksh1,700 (via Narok) and Ksh1,800 (via Nakuru).

Passengers travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa will pay Ksh2,000, while those travelling from Mombasa to upcountry and vice versa will be charged Ksh3,000. The price adjustments take effect immediately.

ENA Coach explained that the move is meant to sustain service quality across all its routes. The Company asked passengers to bear with the new prices.

"We fully understand the impact of cost changes on our customers, and this decision has been made with great consideration and responsibility. Our commitment remains unwavering to ensure safety, operational excellence and provision of exemplary services," the statement read in part.

A file photo of buses at the Machakos Bus Station



On the other hand, Transline Classic set the standard rate for Kenyans travelling from Nairobi to Upcountry and vice versa at Ksh1,700.

The bus company announced that passengers travelling from Kisii to Nakuru will pay Ksh700, while those commuting from Kisii to Nakuru will pay Ksh1,000.

The firm's management explained that the fare increase would help meet the increased operational costs.

"These adjustments have been made due to the increased operational costs following the fuel price changes. We remain committed to offering safe, reliable and comfortable travel services across all routes," the statement read in part.

The increase in bus fares is a ripple effect of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increasing the cost of super petrol by Ksh16 per litre, and by Ksh46 per litre of diesel.

Notably, the majority of the long-distance buses run on diesel, which recorded the sharpest spike in costs in the latest EPRA review.

Short-distance and daily commute passengers have also felt the pinch of the increase in fuel costs. On May 15, the Matatu Owners Association President, Albert Karakacha, announced a 50 percent hike in fare prices.

MOA also announced a nationwide strike on May 18 to petition the government to reduce the cost of fuel, which will reduce the operating costs of the public service vehicles.