Editor's Review The head of state said the state house as he found it was old-school and leaking.

President William Ruto has told off critics questioning the new look adopted by State House, Nairobi.

Right after taking office in September 2022, the president embarked on a radical renovation of the state house, replacing the old architectural design with what is believed to be futuristic.

The century‑old red‑tiled roof that once crowned the house was replaced with a sleek, flat design bordered by a white deck.

Old State House design.

Above the new structure rises a dormer on the sole porch displaying the Kenyan flag and presidential standard; the earlier layout featured two porches with entrances to the government residence.

Notably, the East African Community (EAC) flag is absent.

Besides the renovation, a new pavilion has been built, which the president uses for gatherings and high-level meetings.





Speaking for the first time about the design, Ruto noted that the makeover was necessary as the state house, as it was before his occupancy, was in a sorry state.

Addressing religious leaders from Bungoma County who had called on him Saturday, May 16, Ruto claimed the government house leaked whenever it rained, hence the need to undertake a costly facelift.

"This pavilion was not here; I am the one who came and built it. The state house that was there was very old. I have now renovated it. How would I work in a place where it leaks when there is rain," he said.

At the same time, the president defended his decision to build an ultramodern church for the state house staff.

He took issue with the naysayers who had questioned the necessity of having a new place of worship.

Ruto said the chapel used by the staff is small, old-school and cannot accommodate the entire population within the state house precincts.

"I am a person who believes in God, and I am unapologetic about it. I saw others mocking me, including a top cleric who questioned who would be the bishop. Why was he concerned about who would be the bishop instead of worrying if there would be people to attend the church? There are almost 1,000 people within the state house compound, and we had a small church built with iron sheets," he said.

Those against the renovations have been arguing that they are taking a huge chunk of the taxpayers' money.

Billions have been expended on the construction works at State House, which started in early 2023.