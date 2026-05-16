Editor's Review Students who were unsuccessful in the initial application can now leverage the six-day window.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially reopened its application portal, allowing 2025 Form Four leavers to either revise their university selections or submit fresh applications.

In a statement Saturday, May 16, KUCCPS said the portal will remain accessible from the date of notification to May 22.

The reopening was preceded by the initial application window, which closed on May 6.

Meanwhile, students who had already secured provisional placement into degree programmes were informed via SMS and their KUCCPS portal updated.

Those who were unsuccessful now have the chance to adjust their choices, with KUCCPS chief executive officer Mercy Wahome calling on the students to leverage the six-day window.

“We call upon all 2025 Form Four leavers who qualified for degree programmes but have not yet applied, as well as those who applied but did not secure a course, to log into the system and reapply," she said.

KUCCPS CEO Mercy Wahome.

According to KUCCPS, since the start of the placement exercise, 212,510 candidates who attained a grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE have submitted applications.

This represents 79.1% of the 268,714 students who achieved C+ and above in the examination.

Highly competitive programmes such as Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Engineering were fully subscribed during the first round due to limited slots compared to demand.

As a result, they have been withdrawn from the portal.

KUCCPS encouraged students who missed out on the courses to consider applying for other available courses.

Alongside university placements, KUCCPS announced that it was conducting continuous admissions into Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC), and Kenya Utalii College.

It noted that TVET courses are offered on a modular basis.

KMTC currently offers programmes such as Diploma in Community Health, Diploma in Mortuary Science, Diploma in Health Records and Information Technology, Diploma in Medical Engineering, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Diploma in Physiotherapy, and Diploma in Public Health, among others.

Additionally, eight certificate courses are available. These programmes remain open on a rolling basis until all slots are filled.

However, courses like Nursing, Clinical Medicine, and Pharmacy are not available in this cycle and will instead be offered during the September intake.

At Kenya Utalii College, available programmes include Diploma in Housekeeping and Laundry Management, Certificate in Front Office Operations, and Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry Operations.

The foregoing opportunities are open to students who sat for KCSE examinations between 2000 and 2025.

To support applicants, KUCCPS and KMTC have deployed career guidance officers across 23 KMTC campuses nationwide.

Furthermore, KUCCPS has partnered with the Huduma Kenya Secretariat to extend services to all Huduma Centres countrywide.