Editor's Review The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) and several transport stakeholders have announced a nationwide strike beginning Monday over rising fuel prices.

The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) and several transport stakeholders have announced a nationwide strike beginning Monday, May 18, over rising fuel prices.

In a statement on Saturday, May 16, the association said the development followed a stakeholders’ meeting held in Nairobi, where transport sector players accused the government and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of imposing unfair fuel price hikes.

"Under the Transport Alliance, Transport associations hereby issues a nationwide strike notice effective Monday, 18th May 2026, in protest against the continued sharp and unjustified increase in fuel prices imposed by the Government through EPRA," the statement read.

The stakeholders said the decision was reached unanimously during the meeting attended by representatives from multiple sectors heavily dependent on fuel.

They said the planned demonstrations and industrial action would involve matatu owners and operators, boda boda associations, digital cab operators, tourist vehicle operators, cargo and freight transporters, and commuter representatives.

Also involved in the industrial action are motorists and private vehicle owners, borehole drilling machine operators, generator owners and operators, among other affected groups.

The association explained that the sectors agreed to move forward with nationwide protests after consultations on the impact of the recent fuel price review.

"Following a high-level joint stakeholders' meeting held today in Nairobi, representatives from the following sectors unanimously resolved to commence countrywide industrial action and peaceful protests," the statement added.

File image of matatus along Tom Mboya street

According to the stakeholders, the latest fuel price increase announced on May 14 has significantly worsened the economic burden facing ordinary Kenyans and businesses across the country.

They argued that rising fuel prices have directly contributed to increased transport costs and higher prices of essential commodities.

In the statement, the alliance expressed concern over the effect of the latest review on households already struggling with the high cost of living.

"The meeting noted with great concern that the fuel price increase announced on 14th has worsened the already unbearable cost of living and directly contributed to skyrocketing commodity prices affecting every Kenyan household," the statement further read.

The stakeholders are demanding the immediate withdrawal of the May 14 fuel price increase, harmonization of fuel prices to curb illegal mixing of fuel products with kerosene, and the immediate disbandment of EPRA over claims that it has failed Kenyans through exploitative pricing policies.

They also called for the liberalization of fuel pricing and the removal of excessive government control to allow what they described as fair market-driven competition.

As preparations for the strike continue, the alliance urged Kenyans affected by the rising cost of fuel and commodities to participate in the planned nationwide protests beginning Monday.

"The Transport Alliance further calls upon all Kenyans suffering under the burden of high fuel costs and rising commodity prices to join the nationwide protests beginning Monday," the statement concluded.

Notably, EPRA announced a further increase in fuel prices in its latest review.

In a statement on Thursday, May 14, the authority said the maximum allowed pump price for Super Petrol increased by Ksh16.65 per litre, while Diesel recorded a significant jump of Ksh46.29 per litre.

The price of Kerosene, however, remained unchanged.

EPRA explained the revised prices will take effect from May 15, 2026, and remain in force for 30 days.

"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th May 2026 to 14th June 2026," the statement read.The regulator noted that the prices include all applicable taxes and levies under the current tax framework.

"The prices are inclusive of the VAT, in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No.70 dated 15th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," the statement further read.

EPRA attributed the increase in local pump prices to the rise in the average landed cost of imported fuel products between March and April 2026.

"The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 10.00% from USS$23.27 per cubic metre in March 2026 to US$906.23 per cubic metre in April 2026; Diesel increased by 20.32% from US$1073.82 per cubic metre to US$1291.98 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 1.39% from US$1311.93 per cubic metre to US$1332.73 per cubic metre over the same period," the statement concluded.