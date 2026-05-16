Editor's Review The government has extended by one year the deadline for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to transition to the new Public Benefits Organizations (PBO) legal framework.

The Ministry of Interior has extended by one year the deadline for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to transition to the new Public Benefits Organizations (PBO) legal framework.

In a Gazette Notice issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the ministry announced that organizations currently operating as NGOs will now have until May 14, 2027, to seek registration as Public Benefits Organizations under the Public Benefits Organizations Act.

The extension takes effect from May 14, 2026, and is aimed at giving affected organizations more time to comply with the new requirements.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration further extends by one year the period within which a non-government organization shall seek registration as a public benefits organization under the Act, with effect from the 14th May, 2026," the notice stated.

The ministry had issued a warning to non-compliant non-governmental organisations, urging them to complete the transition to the new PBO framework before the May 13 deadline.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

In a notice on Monday, May 4, the ministry said the transition was part of the implementation of the new Public Benefit Organizations regulations, which require affected entities to review the prescribed conditions and submit updated records for verification.

"All NGOs that have not yet transitioned to the new Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Regulations framework are required to review the prescribed requirements and to submit the prescribed information and supporting documentation to facilitate re-registration and the issuance of the appropriate certificate," the notice read.

The ministry emphasised that the transition window was limited and that all affected organisations must complete the compliance process within the stated period

"Kindly note that the transition period lapses on 13th May 2026, and all compliance requirements must be fulfilled within this timeframe with failure affecting the organization’s legal status in the country," the notice added.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) announced a change to its eCitizen platform domain.

In a notice on Thursday, May 7, the authority said the transition is part of the implementation of the new regulatory framework governing public benefit organizations.

"We wish to inform our stakeholders that our eCitizen platform domain has officially changed from ngoboard.ecitizen.go.ke to pbora.ecitizen.go.ke," the notice read.

The authority said the shift is intended to ensure continued access to online services under the updated institutional framework created by the PBO Regulations, 2026.

"All stakeholders are encouraged to use the new domain for all online services and engagements moving forward," the notice added.

PBORA is a state agency that registers, regulates, and oversees public benefit organizations, including charities, NGOs, and related non-profit entities.

It was established under the Public Benefit Organizations Act, 2013 and succeeded the former NGOs Co-ordination Board.

PBORA also manages compliance, post-registration services, and sector oversight.