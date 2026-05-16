Editor's Review Mbadi challenged Winnie to seek an elective post first before she can engage him on matters leadership.





While addressing mourners at the funeral of Senator Richard Onyonka's mother in Kisii on Friday, May 15, Winnie castigated Mbadi for misusing his office to advance political agenda.





She seemed to have been referencing the exchanges between Mbadi and Kisumu woman representatives Ruth Odinga.





According to Winnie, the CS was overstepping his mandate to involve himself in politics, asking him to focus on his job as the custodian of the Exchequer, stating that the "The National Treasury is not a political office".





But it would not take long before Mbadi hit back.





National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.



Speaking on Saturday, May 16, while on a development visit to Homa Bay County, Mbadi told off Winnie for striving to teach him work.





He noted that Winnie has no capacity to lecture him, regardless of being the late Raila Odinga's child.





"Yesterday I saw some people trying to Advise Me on how to be a minister for finance. You Can't. You have no capacity to advise me. I have been the chairman of ODM under Raila Odinga for ten years. It is not a mean achievement. I have been minority leader for five years, I am now a minister for two years, I have been an assistant minister in the office of the prime minister, all those are not mean achievements," he said.





Mbadi noted that Winnie had no experience to gauge him.





He challenged her to seek an elective post, after which she can attain the range to face him.





The CS said he was ready to face off with Winnie politically, telling her off for what he said was advancing juvenile politics.





"You Can't come from where and start advising me. Seek an elective position first. I am not going to tolerate petty and juvenile politics. I am to talk to our people. We are also ready to lead, this country is not for a few people. I am ready to lead this country even as a president. If you want to fight with me I am also ready," Mbadi said

National Treasury John Mbadi has taken on EALA Winnie Odinga over her offensive against him.