Editor's Review The Ministry of Health has announced a series of preparedness and response measures following the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in DR Congo.

The Ministry of Health has announced a series of enhanced preparedness and response measures following the confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Ituri Province in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In an advisory issued on Saturday, May 16, by the the Office of the Director General, the government said laboratory testing in the DRC had confirmed Ebola virus in 13 out of 20 samples tested, with preliminary findings indicating a non-Zaire ebolavirus strain.

According to the advisory, as of Friday, May 15, the outbreak had resulted in 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths, including four deaths among confirmed cases.

The affected region in eastern DRC is known for significant cross-border movement involving neighbouring countries such as Uganda and South Sudan, with onward travel connections across East Africa, including Kenya.

The Ministry of Health clarified that Kenya had not recorded any Ebola case as of Saturday, May 16, but warned that there remains a moderate risk of importation into the country due to regional travel, trade, and population movement.

"The Government is closely monitoring the evolving situation together with regional and international public health partners," the advisory stated.

To strengthen the country’s preparedness, the government announced the activation of several emergency response measures.

These include the constitution of a National Ebola Preparedness Team to coordinate readiness activities and the placement of the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) on alert for real-time monitoring and coordination.

The Ministry of Health also said it had intensified surveillance for viral haemorrhagic fevers and rapid case detection, strengthened screening at airports, border points, and other entry points, and enhanced laboratory preparedness and diagnostic capacity.

Additional measures include continuous sensitization and training of healthcare workers, public awareness campaigns, and close coordination with the World Health Organization, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and other regional and global partners.

File image of Patrick Amoth

The government urged members of the public to remain calm but vigilant by maintaining high standards of personal hygiene, avoiding contact with bodily fluids of sick persons, refraining from handling sick or dead animals, and seeking immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola, especially after recent travel to affected areas.

"The Ministry advises the public to rely only on official information from the Ministry of Health and recognized international public health agencies, and to refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

"The Ministry will continue to closely monitor the situation and keep the public informed as further information becomes available," the advisory added.

According to figures released by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the outbreak has heavily affected the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, while suspected infections have also been reported in Bunia.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, Africa CDC warned that several factors could worsen the outbreak and accelerate transmission across borders.

"Africa CDC is concerned about the risk of further spread due to the urban context of Bunia and Rampara, intense population movement, mining-related mobility in Mongwalu, insecurity in affected areas, gaps in contact listing, infection prevention and control challenges, and the proximity of affected areas to Uganda and South Sudan," the statement read.

In response, Africa CDC convened an urgent high-level coordination meeting, bringing together officials from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan alongside global health agencies and pharmaceutical partners, including the World Health Organization, UNICEF, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Moderna and Médecins Sans Frontières.

The agency said the discussions would focus on strengthening emergency response efforts and preventing cross-border spread.

"The meeting will focus on immediate response priorities, cross-border coordination, surveillance, laboratory support, infection prevention and control, risk communication, safe and dignified burials, and resource mobilisation," the statement noted.

Africa CDC also outlined several response measures it is preparing to deploy as investigations continue.

"Africa CDC is preparing support across key response pillars, including coordination through emergency operations mechanisms, digital surveillance and data management, cross-border preparedness, laboratory coordination, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement.

"In addition, Africa CDC will work with partners to assess the availability and appropriateness of medical countermeasures once sequencing results confirm the exact ebolavirus species," the statement explained.

The agency further urged residents in affected and neighboring areas to cooperate with health teams and follow official guidance to reduce infections.

"Africa CDC is urging communities in affected and at-risk areas to follow guidance from national health authorities, report symptoms promptly, avoid direct contact with suspected cases, and support response teams working to protect communities," the statement concluded.