Editor's Review Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has requested the recall of the National Assembly from recess to allow lawmakers to debate urgent legislative proposals aimed at lowering fuel prices in the country.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has requested the recall of the National Assembly from recess to allow lawmakers to debate urgent legislative proposals aimed at lowering fuel prices in the country.

In a letter dated Friday, May 15, and addressed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the Kiharu MP said the proposed changes were necessary to address the rising cost of fuel, which has continued to put pressure on Kenyans and the economy.

Nyoro explained that he was seeking the intervention of Parliament so that members could urgently deliberate on amendments intended to reduce fuel prices.

"I respectfully write to request your consideration for the recall of the National Assembly from recess, pursuant to its mandate under the Constitution and the Standing Orders, to deliberate on urgent proposed legislative amendments aimed at reducing the cost of fuel in the country," he wrote.

Nyoro added that details of the proposed changes had already been submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for consideration.

"For ease of reference and consideration, the detailed proposed amendments are contained in a separate letter addressed to the Clerk of the National Assembly, which is attached hereto," he added.

Nyoro appealed to Wetang'ula to exercise his authority and facilitate the return of MPs to Parliament so the proposals could be tabled and debated without delay.

"In the circumstances, I humbly request your office to favourably consider exercising its authority to recall the National Assembly from recess for the purpose of facilitating the tabling, deliberation, and consideration of the said proposed amendments," he further said.

File image of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula

Earlier Friday, Nyoro proposed a raft of measures aimed at lowering fuel prices.

In a statement, he warned that the current cost of petroleum products could severely hurt the economy and increase the cost of living.

Nyoro criticized the current fuel pricing structure, saying the country risks facing a major inflation crisis if urgent interventions are not taken.

"The drastic rise in fuel prices to Ksh214.25 for Petrol and 242.92 for Diesel is unacceptable and will grossly hurt the economy now, in the medium and long term. Inflation is expected to rise drastically in the month of May going forward if we do not change course," he said.

Nyoro also argued that previous government interventions on Value Added Tax had failed to provide meaningful relief to consumers because VAT calculations are tied to the rising landed cost of fuel imports.

"The reduction in the percentage of VAT has not done much to reduce pump prices. This is due to the fact that VAT is calculated as a percentage of the landed cost, which has escalated," he added.

Nyoro further accused the government of manipulating fuel pricing announcements for political purposes, saying the public was still left with high pump prices despite claims of reductions.

"It is not acceptable that the government has been playing with fuel prices for political gains, purporting to give further direction after price guidance by EPRA. Policymakers need to understand that the announcement of "reduction" of variables after the gazetting of prices still leaves resultant costs high," he continued.

Nyoro also warned that increases in fuel prices often trigger permanent increases in transport and commodity costs, even when fuel prices later decline.

"Most price hikes are sticky and therefore may not correspond with any reduction. Case in point is the transport cost. When fares go up, they become sticky, and therefore Kenyans are left paying high prices. What happened last Month is unfortunate," he further said.

According to Nyoro, the proposed interventions would include reducing importers’ and distributors’ margins by Ksh4 per litre, providing an additional Ksh5 billion diesel subsidy, scrapping VAT on petroleum products and reducing the fuel levy introduced in 2024 by Ksh7.

He noted that while the current government pricing structure places Super Petrol at Ksh214.25 and Diesel at Ksh242.92 per litre, the proposed changes would lower the prices to Ksh187.38 for Petrol and Ksh189.16 for Diesel.

Under the proposals, Diesel subsidy support would increase significantly from Ksh14.51 per litre to Ksh24.75 per litre following the additional Ksh5 billion allocation.

The plan would also eliminate VAT charges currently amounting to Ksh15.87 on Petrol and Ksh17.99 on Diesel, while also removing Ksh7 from the fuel levy.