Editor's Review A woman was doused in petrol and set ablaze over her political affiliations.

The National Police Service (NPS) has spoken on three separate cases of assault in Nairobi, confirming that investigations are ongoing.

In an official statement on Sunday, May 17, the police condemned the perpetrators in all cases, vowing action against them.

The first instance is of a woman who was doused in petrol and set on fire in Nairobi's Kasarani area.

The police noted that the incident happened in Mwiki, where the victim encountered her attackers, who were reportedly unhappy with her political stance.

She was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for medical attention.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was linked to the woman's political views, which allegedly displeased her attackers. The matter is being investigated by a specialised team from the DCI Headquarters," police said.

File photo of Police IG Douglas Kanja.

The second case centred on a viral social media clip showing a driver confronting and physically attacking a traffic officer on duty in Embakasi.

Authorities have since identified the motorist, and legal proceedings are in progress.

The third incident unfolded in Lang’ata, where crew members of a Metro Shuttle bus assaulted a traffic officer enforcing regulations.

The suspects were promptly arrested, and the vehicle was seized.

The National Police Service strongly commended all three incidents, stressing that political intolerance has no place in competitive politics, democracy, or the law.

Any form of attack, whether verbal, physical, or otherwise, against police officers is seen as an affront to the rule of law and a violation of the Service’s integrity and dignity, amounting to an assault on collective freedom, the NPS said.

Commending the officers involved for their restraint, professionalism, and composure under provocation, the service urged the public to support lawfully engaged officers and called for stronger community collaboration.

It emphasised that mutual respect between citizens and police remains essential for maintaining peace and order in society.

"The Service will not hesitate to take firm and appropriate lawful action against anyone who undermines police authority or attempts to impede officers in the discharge of their duties," it said.

It called on Kenyans with information regarding the incidents to report to the nearest police station, a law enforcement officer, or via our toll-free numbers (999, 911), or anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

"NPS reiterates its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring public safety, and respecting the rights of all citizens, residents, and visitors, while remaining steadfast in its mission to serve, protect, and maintain law and order across the country with professionalism and integrity," it added.