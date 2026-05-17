Editor's Review Senator Methu suggested that the other figures in the opposition can't mount a force against Ruto unless Gachagua is present.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua's absence from the country will derail the opposition agenda in Kenya, according to Nyandarua senator John Methu.

The former deputy president departed the country Friday evening, May 15, for the United Kingdom where he was slated to, among other things, establish the DCP chapter there and also engage Kenyans living there.

Methu is among the leaders who accompanied Gachagua to the UK.

Speaking in the first forum attended by Gachagua Saturday evening, May 16, Methu warned against Gachagua overstaying his visit, noting that he is the force that drives the opposition in Kenya.

According to him, the faction would lose momentum against President William Ruto if Gachagua remains out of the country for long.

"I don't want to bad mouth the other people that we are with. I support all of them. When Gachagua is in the UK, things will be very quiet in Kenya. That is why we have to release him in one week. He can be here for a week, not more. The rest of us will be in Nairobi waiting for him to come back and drive the opposition," he said.

Nyandarua senator John Methu.

At the same time, Methu noted that only Gachagua is fit to face off with Ruto in 2027.

He argued that the former deputy president has proven his worth, owing to the his numerical strength that can't be matched by his colleagues.

The senator called on the other opposition principals to consider backing Gachagua and help fill up his vote basket.

"In the 2022 vote, Gachagua helped Ruto get 3.5 million votes. He now has abou five million votes behind him. A person with all those votes can't play second fiddle, those with less votes are the ones who should support him," he said.

Methu's sentiments underscored Gachagua's push to be identified as the United Opposition's flagbearer.

He often asserts that the numbers are in his favour, adding to his vigour and political acumen.

Even so, Gachagua is on record pledging to back whichever contender the United Opposition eventually settles on, stressing that unity would prevail and that thorough consultations would identify the most formidable challenger.

He cautioned against premature declarations, warning they could give Ruto time to prepare counter‑strategies.

Besides Gachagua, the opposition lineup features Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Martha Karua of PLP, Eugene Wamalwa of DAP‑Kenya, and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, all of whom have declared presidential ambitions.

Gachagua earlier stated that that those who miss out on the ticket would still be considered for influential posts such as parliamentary leadership and Cabinet positions if the coalition forms the next government.