Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity outages affecting parts of Nandi, Nyeri, and Kwale counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity outages affecting parts of Nandi, Nyeri, and Kwale counties on Monday, May 18.

In a notice on Sunday, May 17, thr company said the planned interruptions will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the affected areas.

In Nandi County, the outages will affect parts of Kombe, Kipchabo, and Kapkatet.

The affected areas and subareas include Kombe, Kipchabo, Kapkatet, and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, customers in parts of Wandumbi and Kamahoru will experience the power interruption during the day.

Areas scheduled to be affected include Wandumbi School, Wandumbi Special School, Kamahoru TBC, and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kwale County, Kenya Power said the outage will affect parts of Melikubwa and Mackinon.

The affected locations are Melikubwa, Mackinon Road, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Elsewhere, Kenyan courts have imposed tough penalties on 13 individuals convicted of vandalising electricity infrastructure across the country over the past three months.

In a statement on Monday, May 11, Kenya Power said the decisions, delivered between March and May 2026, underscore the seriousness with which courts are treating electricity-related offences.

According to the company, at the Eldoret Chief Magistrate’s Court, three men were convicted on May 6 over vandalism and theft of energy equipment.

Ernest Kemboi and Amos Swahili were each sentenced to 10 years in prison on every count. Isaac Maiyos was fined Ksh5 million or, in default, serve 10 years in jail.

Two other suspects, Victor Ndayala and Juliah Mburu, are still facing trial, with the matter scheduled for mention on May 25, 2026.

In Machakos County, the Kithimani Law Court sentenced Stanley Mutia Nyamai, also known as Stano, and Daniel Kamau Wambui, alias Hunter, to 10 years in prison each or a fine of Ksh5 million after finding them guilty of vandalising a Kenya Power transformer valued at more than Ksh850,000.

Investigators recovered exhibits linked to the offence from the convicts’ premises, including transformer laminations, coils, bolts, Kenya Power overalls and about 140 litres of transformer oil.

In Vihiga County, the Luanda Magistrates Court sentenced Martin Mutuku Mbiti and Joseph Imbaya Orubi to five years in prison each after they were convicted of vandalising energy structures.

Other convictions recorded in March and April also reflected a firm judicial stance against vandalism.

At Siakago Court, Richard Mureithi was sentenced to 10 years in prison or a fine of Ksh5 million on the first count, and Ksh2 million or two years’ imprisonment on the second count.

In Bomet, the Item Law Court fined Evans Kipkogei Kiprono Ksh5 million or five years in prison.

At the Rongo Magistrate’s Court, Peter Ochieng Ogin and Kelvin Otieno Chabuya were each sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The Migori Law Courts fined Francis Itembe Nyahiri, Jonathan Robi Merengo and Samue Mesegeso Marwa Ksh50,000 each, with a default sentence of two years’ imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Kericho Law Courts sentenced Victor Langat to one year in prison for stealing energy infrastructure equipment.