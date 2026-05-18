Editor's Review Kenya Met had forecast enhanced rainfall in several parts of the country, particularly over the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, as well as strong winds in some regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast enhanced rainfall in several parts of the country, particularly over the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, as well as strong winds in some regions.

In a weather outlook shared on Sunday, May 17, Kenya Met said showers and thunderstorms are expected in various regions on Sunday night, Monday morning, and in the afternoon, with some areas likely to experience increased rainfall intensity.

According to the forecast, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley will experience showers and thunderstorms over a few places tonight.

The regions are also expected to have mainly sunny intervals with rains over a few areas in the morning before afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop.

For the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi, Kenya Met predicted showers over a few places tonight.

The area is expected to experience mainly sunny intervals with some morning rains, followed by afternoon showers in isolated places.

In the Northwestern region, showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight and later in the afternoon, while sunny intervals are likely in the morning.

Kenya Met also warned of strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.5m/s) over parts of Turkana County.

The Northeastern region is expected to experience partly cloudy conditions tonight, with sunny intervals prevailing throughout the day tomorrow.

However, strong southerly to southeasterly winds of above 25 knots are forecast over parts of Marsabit County, Garissa County, Mandera County, Wajir County, and Isiolo County.

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi

For the Southeastern Lowlands, Kenya Met forecast partly cloudy conditions tonight and mainly sunny intervals tomorrow morning with light rains expected over a few places.

Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoon. Strong southerly winds of above 25 knots are also likely over parts of Makueni County and Kitui County.

In the Coastal region, showers are expected over a few places tonight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

The department also warned of strong southerly winds exceeding 25 knots across the coastal areas.

This new forecast comes a week after Kenya Met issued a heavy rainfall alert for several regions across the country, warning that downpours were expected to persist over the coming days.

In a notice on Monday, May 11, Kenya Meteorological Department said rains were expected to continue in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, parts of the Coast, and Northwestern Kenya.

The department warned that heavy rainfall events might occur in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley during the first half of the forecast period.

However, the intensity of the rainfall was expected to reduce from May 15, 2026.

Kenyans were also advised to remain cautious as the rains continued, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas.

Members of the public were urged to avoid walking or driving through moving water and to avoid sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during storms.

The weather agency further called on residents living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to exercise caution due to the ongoing heavy rains.

At the same time, daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius were expected in the Coast region, parts of the Southeastern Lowlands, and Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

Meanwhile, night-time temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius were likely to be experienced in some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro.