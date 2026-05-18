Editor's Review Murkomen visited Rachel Wandeto at Kenyatta National Hospital, where she is receiving treatment for severe burn injuries.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned the alleged attack on a woman said to have been targeted for expressing her political views.

In a statement on Sunday, May 17, Murkomen said he visited Rachel Wandeto at Kenyatta National Hospital, where she is receiving treatment for severe burn injuries.

"This evening, I visited Madam Rachel Wandeto, who was attacked and injured for expressing her political opinion. The doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital informed us that she suffered significant burns and is getting the best care possible," he said.

Murkomen strongly condemned the attack, describing it as unacceptable and contrary to the country’s democratic values.

He said investigative agencies had already launched efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I condemn this barbaric act that has no place in our society. Our investigative agencies are working hard to establish the motive and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act," he added.

File image of Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen also conveyed the government’s commitment to supporting Wandeto’s treatment and recovery, saying the administration led by President William Ruto would stand with her during the difficult period.

"We wish Rachel a quick recovery and grace to her family as they come to terms with this dreadful act. The Government, led by President William Ruto, will assist the family to ensure Rachel gets the best possible treatment," he further said.

Murkomen further warned against divisive political rhetoric, saying Kenya’s Constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom to express political opinions without fear of violence or intimidation.

"Our vibrant democracy, backed by a robust Constitution, allows for free expression of political opinion that cannot be taken away by anybody. We will therefore take all measures to rein in divisive and incendiary political rhetoric, which is spreading hate and radicalization," he concluded.

In a statement earlier Sunday, the National Police Service (NPS) said Wandeto was doused in petrol and set on fire in Nairobi's Kasarani area.

The police noted that the incident happened in Mwiki, where the victim encountered her attackers, who were reportedly unhappy with her political stance.

She was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for medical attention.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was linked to the woman's political views, which allegedly displeased her attackers. The matter is being investigated by a specialised team from the DCI Headquarters," the statement read in part.