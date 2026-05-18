Editor's Review Popular matatu operator Super Metro has suspended its operations in solidarity with the nationwide transport sector strike over rising fuel prices.

Popular matatu operator Super Metro has suspended its operations in solidarity with the nationwide transport sector strike over rising fuel prices.

Ahead of the Monday strike, Super Metro issued a statement on Sunday, May 17, confirming that its fleet would remain off the roads during the planned industrial action.

“In view of the matatu strike slated for Monday, we will not be in operation. We shall communicate when services will resume,” the operator said.

This comes a day after the Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) and several transport stakeholders announced a nationwide strike beginning Monday over rising fuel prices.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 16, the association said the move followed a stakeholders’ meeting held in Nairobi, where transport sector players accused the government and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of imposing unfair fuel price hikes.

“Under the Transport Alliance, transport associations hereby issue a nationwide strike notice effective Monday, 18th May 2026, in protest against the continued sharp and unjustified increase in fuel prices imposed by the government through EPRA,” the statement read.

The stakeholders said the decision was reached unanimously during the meeting attended by representatives from multiple sectors heavily dependent on fuel.

File image of matatus along the Tom Mboya street

They said the planned demonstrations and industrial action would involve matatu owners and operators, boda boda associations, digital cab operators, tourist vehicle operators, cargo and freight transporters, and commuter representatives.

Also involved in the industrial action are motorists and private vehicle owners, borehole drilling machine operators, generator owners and operators, among other affected groups.

The association explained that the sectors agreed to move forward with nationwide protests after consultations on the impact of the recent fuel price review.

According to the stakeholders, the latest fuel price increase announced on May 14 has significantly worsened the economic burden facing ordinary Kenyans and businesses across the country.

They argued that rising fuel prices have directly contributed to increased transport costs and higher prices of essential commodities.

In the statement, the alliance expressed concern over the effect of the latest review on households already struggling with the high cost of living.

"The meeting noted with great concern that the fuel price increase announced on 14th has worsened the already unbearable cost of living and directly contributed to skyrocketing commodity prices affecting every Kenyan household," the statement further read.

The stakeholders are demanding the immediate withdrawal of the May 14 fuel price increase, harmonization of fuel prices to curb illegal mixing of fuel products with kerosene, and the immediate disbandment of EPRA over claims that it has failed Kenyans through exploitative pricing policies.

They also called for the liberalization of fuel pricing and the removal of excessive government control to allow what they described as fair market-driven competition.

As preparations for the strike continue, the alliance urged Kenyans affected by the rising cost of fuel and commodities to participate in the planned nationwide protests beginning Monday.

"The Transport Alliance further calls upon all Kenyans suffering under the burden of high fuel costs and rising commodity prices to join the nationwide protests beginning Monday," the statement concluded.