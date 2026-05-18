Editor's Review "As I embark on a new chapter in my career, this is my farewell from the show - Media Personality Ann Njogu.

Media Personality Ann Njogu has stepped down as host of the popular Staarabika show on Radio Maisha.

In an emotional farewell message shared on Sunday, May 17, Njogu reflected on the journey she has had with fans who regularly tuned in to her mid-morning programme.

"You have been riding with me on Radio Maisha and Staarabika for a while now, and I’m sitting here trying to find words that don’t sound too small for what this long journey meant," she said.

Njogu went on to appreciate her listeners for the support they showed her throughout her time on air, saying they played a major role in keeping the show alive.

"Every midmorning you tuned in, sent in your shouts, your stories, your heartbreaks, your requests, and defended Staarabika like it was yours - that’s what kept me showing up," she added.

Njogu also confirmed that she would now be moving on to a new phase in her professional career, marking the end of her time hosting the programme.

"As I embark on a new chapter in my career, this is my farewell from the show. Not goodbye to the memories, and not goodbye to you. Just the end of this chapter on air on radio," she concluded.

File image of Ann Njogu

This development comes months after Ally Mwayongwa, alias Shugaboy, announced his departure from the station after nine years on air.

In a statement on Friday, February 27, the radio personality confirmed that his time at the station had come to an end, describing the journey as fulfilling and life-changing.

"Today marks the end of my tenure at Radio Maisha. Woooow, it has been a 9-year sweet ride here. I came in as a boy, leaving as a mature man. I came in broke, now leaving as a multi-millionaire," he said.

Shugaboy reflected on the deep bond he built with the station over the years, acknowledging how central the brand had become to his identity.

"I can’t believe this. Yes, Radio Maisha is Shugaboy, and Shugaboy is Radio Maisha. Apart from the sweet and sour memories, this radio station has built me," he added.

Expressing gratitude to his colleagues and fans, Shugaboy acknowledged the many people who were part of his journey but could not all be mentioned individually.

At the same time, he revealed that he is now turning his attention to new ventures outside mainstream media.

"Thanks to everyone, we enjoyed the ride together. There are many I can't mention. It’s about time to focus on agriculture and politics," he revealed.

Shugaboy made it clear that a return to radio would only be under specific financial terms.

"Not joining any other media house again unless for a pay above 700k, non-negotiable. Bye, my love, Radio Maisha," he concluded.