Editor's Review Matatu owners have insisted that the ongoing transport strike remains in effect despite talks with the government over fuel pricing and adulteration concerns.

Matatu owners have insisted that the ongoing transport strike remains in effect despite talks with the government over fuel pricing and adulteration concerns.

Speaking after a meeting with government officials on Monday, May 18, Association of Matatu Transport Owners Chairman Kushian Muchiri said some issues had been resolved, but disagreements over diesel prices were yet to be settled.

"We have agreed on concerns about fuel adulteration; we have agreed that the price of diesel and kerosene be at par, but on the rest, on the issue of the diesel prices, that one we have not agreed to," he said.

Muchiri said further consultations had been scheduled in a bid to reach a final agreement with the government.

"We scheduled another meeting, which could be tomorrow or the day after," he added.

As such, Muchiri urged matatu operators to keep vehicles off the roads until a satisfactory resolution is reached.

"So in the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners of vehicles continue keeping their vehicles at home and their parking spaces as we await better engagements," he further said.

File image of Association of Matatu Transport Owners Chairman Kushian Muchiri

Monday morning, thousands of Kenyans were left stranded as Matatu operators stayed off the road, paralyzing public transport in Nairobi.

Photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed a huge number of commuters stranded at bus stops across many estates.

The majority of the affected commuters were those traveling to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) for work.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the strike affected movement in nine counties.

The counties affected by the matatu strike include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, Kisumu, Embu, Murang’a, and Makueni.

The organization noted that major disruptions have been reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the disruptions have largely affected public transport, taxis, boda bodas, and cargo movement.

"Major disruption reported along Thika Road, Kitengela, Rongai, Machakos Junction, and North Airport Road, with impacts on public transport, taxis, boda bodas, and cargo movement. Kenya Red Cross is monitoring the situation as it evolves," the organization said.