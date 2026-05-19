Editor's Review Former East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Abdulla Mohamed has been appointed as the new Commissioner-General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Former East African Community and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Abdulla Mohamed has been appointed as the new Commissioner-General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In a gazette notice published on Monday, May 18, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said Adan will serve in the position for a period of three years, effective immediately.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints Adan Abdulla Mohamed to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 18th May, 2026," the notice read.

Mohamed studied at the University of Nairobi, graduating with a First-Class Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1989, before later earning an MBA from Harvard Business School.

He started his professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he trained as a chartered accountant in London.

He later worked in management consulting and business advisory roles, including assignments with Shell in Nigeria.

After completing his MBA, Mohamed joined Barclays Bank in Kenya and steadily rose through senior leadership positions.

His major roles included Finance Director at Barclays Kenya, CEO of Barclays Kenya for more than 10 years, Managing Director for Barclays East and West Africa, and Chief Administrative Officer for Barclays Africa operations covering several African countries.

File image of Adan Mohamed

In 2013, former President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Mohamed as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization and Enterprise Development.

He later served as Cabinet Secretary for Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Acting Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture, and Cabinet Secretary for East African Community and Regional Development from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, Mohamed resigned from Cabinet to contest the Mandera gubernatorial seat, although he was unsuccessful.

After the election, President William Ruto brought him back into government as a member of the Council of Economic Advisors and later appointed him Chief of Strategy Execution in the Executive Office of the President in 2023.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Nominee for High Commissioner to Canada, Humphrey Wattanga, dismissed claims that he was fired from KRA.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, May 14, Wattanga was asked to explain the circumstances surrounding his exit from the tax agency.

"There have been claims that you were dismissed from KRA. Since your term had not ended, can you clarify the circumstances of your exit?" Gilgil MP Martha Wangari asked.

In response, Wattanga denied the allegations and explained that his contract still runs until August 2026, but contains provisions allowing an office holder to proceed on terminal leave if the contract is not being renewed.

"My contract runs until August this year. There is a provision allowing an incumbent to proceed on terminal leave if the contract will not be renewed. I am currently on leave and have already been paid for that period," he explained.