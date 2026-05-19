Editor's Review The DCI has appealed to members of the public to help identify suspects linked to the torching of a vehicle along Thika Road during Monday’s protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public to help identify suspects linked to the torching of a vehicle along Thika Road during Monday’s protests.

In a statement, the DCI said detectives had obtained footage believed to show some of the individuals behind the incident involving a Mazda CX-5.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has received and is currently analysing viral video footage that is believed to feature individuals among the prime suspects involved in the torching of a Mazda CX-5 along Thika Road during today’s protests," the statement read.

The agency said investigations into the incident were ongoing, noting that detectives were following several leads as they work to track down those responsible.

"This incident not only endangered lives but also resulted in significant property damage, and investigations remain active. Detectives are diligently pursuing crucial leads aimed at identifying and apprehending all those involved in this criminal act," the statement added.

The DCI urged Kenyans with any information that could assist investigators to report to the nearest police station or use its hotline.

"The DCI urges members of the public who may recognise any individuals captured in the footage or possess relevant information regarding the incident that may aid in the ongoing investigations to share the information promptly at the nearest police station or through the #FichuaKwaDCI hotline," the statement concluded.

File image of the vehicle torched in Githurai along Thika Road

Elsewhere, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed that four people died during the protests held in different parts of the country.

In a statement after the demonstrations, Murkomen said more than 30 other people were injured during the unrest as the government condemned the violence witnessed during the protests.

"It is unfortunate that we lost 4 Kenyans in today’s violence, which also saw more than 30 people injured," he said.

Murkomen accused some politicians of exploiting the demonstrations for political gain, saying certain leaders were using the protests to advance selfish interests at the expense of innocent Kenyans.

"It is very regrettable that there are politicians in this country who measure the success of opposition to the government by the number of innocent lives lost in the demonstrations they organized. This is the lowest form of politics and the wicked manifestations of self-interest," he added.

Murkomen warned leaders against making inflammatory statements and profiling Kenyans based on their political beliefs, saying they would be held accountable for any violence linked to their remarks.

"To the leaders who have been profiling Kenyans of different political opinions and calling them traitors, we shall hold you personally responsible for the lives lost and property destroyed as a result of your statements," he continued.

Murkomen also claimed that some political actors were sponsoring gangs to cause chaos, intimidate opponents, and sabotage government projects across the country.

"We are witnessing a clear scheme where a section of the political class is making incendiary statements to fund intolerance and ethnic bigotry and organizing gangs to spread terror and sabotage government projects and profile and intimidate those of different political opinion, especially those who support the government," he further said.

Murkomen maintained that the government would continue taking measures to restore order and protect citizens and their property.

"The government will do everything in its power to protect lives and property, and at no time will lawlessness be allowed to take root in any part of our country," he noted.