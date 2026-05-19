May 19, 2026 at 07:56 AM

Editor's Review Chesumei Member of Parliament Paul Biego is counting losses after his truck was torched during the fuel price hike protests in Naivasha.

Chesumei Member of Parliament Paul Biego is counting losses after his truck was torched during the fuel price hike protests in Naivasha.

In a statement on Monday, May 18 night, Biego said the truck had delivered maize flour from Eldoret to Kanini Haraka Wholesalers when it was set on fire.

The UDA lawmaker noted that the Actros 3340 truck is valued at more than Ksh20 million.

“Imagine the sheer heartbreak of watching years of your life’s work vanish in a single moment of lawlessness

“Because of the lawlessness during today's uncalled-for protests, my truck, worth over Ksh20 million, an Actros 3340 was completely destroyed in Naivasha simply because the perpetrators identified that it was from North Rift as it had just safely delivered unga from Eldoret to Kanini Haraka Wholesalers,” said Biego.

Photo collage of Chesumei MP Paul Biego and his truck.

The Chesumei legislator condemned the torching of his truck, describing the incident as heartbreaking.

“This is not just a truck. It represents years of sleepless nights, relentless sacrifice, and honest hard work,” he said.

Further, Biego alleged that there was a coordinated attack targeting vehicles and trucks from the North Rift region during the Monday protests.

“In a single flash of senseless violence, livelihoods have been shattered, families have been left vulnerable, and the dreams and sweat of so many people have been reduced to nothing but smoke and ashes,” he added.

This comes after another personal vehicle was set ablaze in Githurai, Nairobi County, during the anti-fuel prices demonstrations.

In a video clip shared online, the black Mazda CX-5 was engulfed in flames, with dark smoke billowing from the burning vehicle.

The protesters torched the vehicle in the middle of the service lane on the Nairobi-bound lane of the Thika Super Highway.

Preliminary reports indicate the driver allegedly insisted on passing through the section, despite protesters' demands to turn back.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for suspects believed to have set the car on fire.